Aimia Inspires Customer Loyalty by Delivering Personalized Experiences with H2O.ai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H2O.ai, the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that it has partnered with Aimia, a global leader in customer engagement and loyalty solutions for leading retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment brands. Aimia chose H2O.ai's award-winning and industry leading automatic machine learning platform, H2O Driverless AI, to further enhance and optimize Aimia's machine learning capabilities for customer loyalty programs. Operating in more than 32 markets globally where their loyalty programs deliver an average return on investment (ROI) of 3X to 7X, Aimia will use H2O Driverless AI as part of their new SmartJourney® methodology that focuses on designing personalized customer experiences to inspire brand advocacy and ultimately deliver business growth.

Inspiring Loyalty with AI

Data is abundant for companies, but marketers are challenged to identify and convert trends and details into action. Aimia's proprietary SmartJourney® methodology ensures ongoing success for brands by identifying where customers fall in key milestones along the customer journey, influencing touchpoints along that journey and building out a strategic roadmap for both go-to-market and long-term strategy. Aimia uses H2O Driverless AI models to pinpoint and predict gaps in activity and propose solutions to brands that will improve the health of their program, which translates to increased revenue and growth opportunities.

"Using H2O Driverless AI, our global analytics teams will be able to iterate faster and achieve better results for our clients," explains Cindy Faust, Chief Commercial Officer at Aimia. "Our mission is to help brands make business personal. We do this by better understanding their customers and what drives purchase behavior, identifying opportunities to save at-risk revenue or capitalize on new opportunities for growth. By leveraging H2O to power our SmartJourney® methodology in order to predict future customer behavior, we're able to do this in a much more powerful way."

"Brand is the most valuable asset for every company and nurturing a loving brand with strong loyalty is key to long term success," said Sri Ambati, CEO and founder at H2O.ai. "With H2O Driverless AI, Aimia is able to predict consumer desires and intent in a faster, cheaper and easier way and brands win with AI powered personalized experiences. Our mission to democratize AI is empowering every company to use AI, strengthen brand loyalty and scale their customer communities."

H2O Driverless AI: AI to do AI

H2O Driverless AI empowers data scientists to work on projects faster and more efficiently by using automation and state-of-the-art computing power to accomplish tasks in hours instead of weeks and months. By delivering automatic feature engineering, model validation, model tuning, model selection and deployment, machine learning interpretability, time-series and automatic pipeline generation for model scoring, and now bring your own recipe, H2O Driverless AI provides companies with a data science platform that addresses the needs of a variety of use cases for every enterprise in every industry. Essentially every company can become an AI company with Driverless AI.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the open source leader in AI and machine learning with a mission to democratize AI for everyone. H2O.ai is transforming the use of AI to empower every company to be an AI company in financial services, insurance, healthcare, telco, retail, pharmaceutical, and marketing. H2O.ai is driving an open AI movement with H2O, which is used by more than 18,000 companies and hundreds of thousands of data scientists. H2O Driverless AI, an award-winning and industry-leading automatic machine learning platform for the enterprise, is helping data scientists across the world in every industry be more productive and deploy models in a faster, easier and cheaper way. H2O.ai partners with leading technology companies such as NVIDIA, IBM, AWS, Intel, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform and is proud of its growing customer base which includes Capital One, Nationwide Insurance, Walgreens, Wells Fargo and MarketAxess. H2O.ai believes in AI4Good with support for wildlife conservation and AI for academics. Learn more at www.H2O.ai

About Aimia Loyalty Solutions

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a loyalty and travel consolidator focused on growing earnings through its existing investments and the targeted deployment of capital in loyalty solutions and other sub-sectors of the rapidly expanding loyalty and travel markets.

Aimia Loyalty Solutions is a globally recognized leader in full-service loyalty solutions for leading retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment brands. As a customer-centric organization, Aimia helps brands identify and target key customer segments to deliver personalized brand experiences. Its SmartJourney® methodology takes a holistic approach where each brand interaction is designed to create a meaningful moment that drives advocacy and long-term customer growth.

For more information about Aimia Loyalty Solutions, visit www.aimia.com.

Media Contact:

Russell Castronovo

russ.castronovo@H2O.ai

408-391-9632

SOURCE H2O.ai

Related Links

http://www.H2O.ai

