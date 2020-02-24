Aimia Loyalty Solutions' SaaS Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimia Loyalty Solutions, a leading full-service global loyalty provider, today announced that its Aimia Loyalty Platform (ALP) SaaS is now available on Microsoft Azure. As part of its work with Microsoft, Aimia has integrated its ALP SaaS environment with Azure to accelerate its scalability and reach for brands seeking a dynamic customer loyalty management platform. Accessed through Azure, clients will benefit from streamlined deployment and enhanced platform management.

Aimia Loyalty Solutions is a global, full-service loyalty provider for the Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality, Financial Services and Entertainment industries. Through Aimia's versatile loyalty solutions, leading customer brands have increased customer growth and achieved an average ROI of 3X to 7X.

"Aimia's work with Microsoft stems from a holistic cloud strategy to bring new loyalty solutions to our clients. These solutions will fully integrate our ALP SaaS platform with other leading 3rd party solutions, creating new opportunities to improve the customer experience. Through this collaboration we not only extend our product's capabilities, but we're able to offer Microsoft customers another platform for personalization, customer growth and predictive engagement," said Cindy Faust, Chief Commercial Officer at Aimia. "We're looking forward to continuing our work together, furthering both innovation and co-sales of ALP SaaS."

Sahir Anand, Principal/Category Lead-Retail & CPG, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "Companies like Aimia add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure. The product integration with Aimia helps ensure that retail and related industry brands possess the right customer loyalty programs to succeed in every customer interaction."

About Aimia Loyalty Solutions

Aimia Loyalty Solutions, a division of Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), is a globally recognized leader in full-service loyalty solutions for leading retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment brands. As a customer-centric organization, Aimia helps brands identify and target key customer segments to deliver personalized brand experiences. Its proprietary SmartJourney® methodology takes a holistic approach to classify, quantify and predict customer behavior across key engagement milestones to uncover the highest impact opportunities and risks for clients.

For more information about Aimia Loyalty Solutions, visit www.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

Related Links

www.aimia.com

