Aiming for New Quality Productivity, Aiding in Reaching the Summit of Global Innovative Pharmaceuticals

Fully Human Antibody Development Platform—NeoMab Bio Officially Opens in Suzhou

SUZHOU, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, 2024, NeoMab Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. celebrated its grand opening in Suzhou Industrial Park (BioBAY). This marks a significant milestone that will further enhance the high-quality development of Suzhou's biopharmaceutical innovation cluster. The ceremony was attended by government representatives, investors, and various industry experts and enterprise representatives from the biopharmaceutical field, all witnessing this important event together.

Relying on its strong scientific research and talent capabilities and the vigorous support from the Suzhou Industrial Park government, GemPharmatech Co., Ltd. established a wholly-owned subsidiary, NeoMab Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., focusing on the development of fully human antibodies based on the NeoMab™ transgenic mouse platform. The company has also set up the NeoMab™ fully human antibody discovery platform. NeoMab Bio aims to provide more flexible and cost-effective solutions for research institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical enterprises dedicated to antibody development.

According to Dr. Xiang Gao, President of GemPharmatech: "The application of antibody fully humanized mice in antibody development and screening is a significant catalyst for the development of antibody drugs, providing a solid foundation for nurturing the future biopharmaceutical industry. In order to achieve a competitive position in the domestic antibody drug development field that can be comparable to leading countries in the world, we will spare no effort."

According to Michael Yin, Chairman of BioBAY: "I sincerely hope that NeoMab Bio can take this as a new starting point, further deepening its roots in the Suzhou Industrial Park, accelerating the development of the biopharmaceutical industry in the park, and contributing to the advancement of antibody drug research in our country."

According to Dr. Jing Zhao, CEO of GemPharmatech: "We are grateful for the strong support and care provided by the Suzhou Municipal People's Government, Suzhou Industrial Park Government, and government officials at all levels for NeoMab Bio. Throughout our development, we have consistently felt the selfless support and assistance provided by the government. We thank all our partners and customers for their trust and support. The success of the antibody discovery platform is a result of your collective efforts and sincere cooperation. In the future, we will continue to uphold the concept of win-win cooperation, work hand in hand with everyone, and jointly promote the development and application of antibody technology, contributing more to the cause of human health."

As an important member of GemPharmatech, NeoMab Bio believes that with the favorable environment created by the Suzhou Industrial Park Government, it will continue to uphold the spirit and philosophy of "Models to defy the impossible" continuously enhance its scientific research capabilities, provide higher-quality services to biopharmaceutical enterprises, and become a strong force in the development of the industry.

About GemPharmatech

GemPharmatech Co., Ltd, founded in 2017, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, production, sales, and related technical services of experimental animal mouse models. It is a member of the Asian Mouse Mutant and Resource Alliance and a co-construction unit of the National Engineering Mouse Resource Library certified by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Based on the strategy of creating experimental animals and genetic engineering modification technology, the company provides customers with commercially available mouse models with independent intellectual property rights, as well as one-stop services such as customized model breeding and functional efficacy analysis, meeting the needs of customers in the fields of basic research and new drug development, such as gene function cognition, disease mechanism analysis, drug target discovery, and drug efficacy screening and verification.

About NeoMab Bio

NeoMab Bio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GemPharmatech Co., Ltd., located in the Suzhou BioBay. NeoMab Bio is committed to becoming a trusted partner in the field of antibody drug discovery by providing efficient and convenient antibody drug discovery service. NeoMab Bio has an experienced team of scientists and technical personnel dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. The company has advanced laboratories and equipment, providing a full range of antibody drug discovery services, including target validation, antibody generation and screening, and preclinical study. In addition, NeoMab Bio offers flexible business cooperation models, including NeoMab™ mouse usage authorization, fully human antibody development services, and potential molecular license-out.

SOURCE GemPharmatech Co., Ltd.