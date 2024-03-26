Aiming to Realize Hydrogen Energy Society: Yamanashi Pref. and Private Firms Install Unit One of 500 kW One-pack P2G System to Generate Hydrogen from Renewable Energy in Feb. 2024

KOFU, Japan, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yamanashi Prefectural Government, Toray Industries, Inc., TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., and TAISEI CORPORATION, known for their advanced activities in the renewable energy field, are collaborating to realize the hydrogen energy society. On February 26, 2024, the first unit of a compact packaged 500 kW, one-pack polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM) power-to-gas (P2G) system was installed at the Kawagoe Factory in Saitama Prefecture of TAISEI U-LEC CO., LTD., a manufacturer of concrete construction components.

Photo: Komekurayama Electric Power Storage Technology Research Site

Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture is known for its advanced activities in the field of renewable energy including hydroelectric and solar power. The Yamanashi Model P2G System, which uses renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, is also attracting attention from abroad, and in 2023, delegations from India and other countries visited a Yamanashi Model P2G System installation.

Yamanashi Prefectural Government is aiming to use CO2-free hydrogen by developing the Yamanashi Model P2G System to produce, store, and utilize hydrogen generated from renewable-source electric power. The P2G system is expected to expand the use of renewable energy and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which will help realize a carbon-neutral society.

The Yamanashi Model P2G System produces hydrogen with polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM) water electrolysis devices using the world's most efficient electrolytic membranes. The system can respond quickly to power fluctuations, making possible effective use of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, whose power output varies according to weather conditions. Furthermore, the input material to be electrolyzed is pure water, which is easy to handle, and the system is small and easy to configure, which should among other things make it possible to install P2G systems on-site for hydrogen users like factories, as well as realize lower costs through mass production.

The Komekurayama Electric Power Storage Technology Research Site, which serves as an R&D base, produces green hydrogen with renewable solar power and the largest PEM-type water electrolysis system in Japan.

To disseminate the results of the demonstration at Komekurayama widely, domestically and internationally, Yamanashi Prefectural Government will continue its efforts to realize the hydrogen energy society.

