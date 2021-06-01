AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML) (OTCQB: FIRZF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

The common shares of AIML have commence trading under the symbol "FIRZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQB Venture Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade FIRZF. The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Trading on the OTCQB Market is intended to offer companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S.

The Company also reports that it is in the process of completing its application for DTC eligibility through the Depository Trust Company "(DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

"We are extremely proud to announce the commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market," said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AIML. "We are excited to share our vision for AIML with a wider pool of retail and institutional shareholders throughout the United States."

The Company will continue to trade on the CSE Exchange as its primary market, under its symbol "AIML".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or [email protected]

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

