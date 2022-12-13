AI/ML Tech Product Leader Kris Petersen Joins 3D Cloud by Marxent as CPO

The B2B SaaS company's 3D Cloud platform has become the unified 3D design and product configuration standard for homeowners, designers, and pros.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 3D Cloud™ by Marxent, the 3D experience platform for furniture and home improvement, announced the appointment of Kris Petersen as the company's Chief Product Officer. Petersen is charged with shaping 3D Cloud into the unified 3D design and visualization standard for home furnishings, office furniture, kitchen, bath, storage, and decking.

3D Cloud by Marxent Kris Petersen is joining 3D Cloud by Marxent to lead product development. He brings a wealth of experience in both AI/ML and B2B SaaS product leadership.

An accomplished entrepreneurial executive with over 20 years of experience leading web-based B2C and B2B SaaS platform products, most recently with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, Petersen has a consistent track record of driving growth and operational excellence in product-led organizations.

"I've always had a passion for home improvement and have experienced first-hand the challenges of customizing and configuring multi-product projects. I've used every deck builder, kitchen designer, and room planner there is," said Kris Petersen, 3D Cloud by Marxent's newly-appointed Chief Product Officer. "It is very clear that traditional 3D space planning software and custom online design tools are going to give way to browser and cloud-based solutions like 3D Cloud that can serve all users with a single app," he said.

3D Cloud is the only 3D product configuration, design, and visualization platform that offers a hybrid, web-based approach to serve all retail stakeholders with a single application. It is simple enough for homeowners or sales associates to use without any training or catalog knowledge yet sophisticated enough to meet the needs of home improvement pros and in-house designers.

"When homeowners, pros, store associates, and interior designers use the same 3D planning app, retailers uplevel the customer experience and eliminate significant pain points," Petersen said. "Leading retailers across the globe are already utilizing the 3D Cloud platform to streamline the customer experience. We are well on the way to becoming the international 3D product configuration, design, and visualization standard for home furnishings, office furniture, and DIY," he said.

"Retailers are looking for sticky applications that provide self-service options and build loyalty while also trying to carry less inventory. Hybrid 3D configuration empowers consumers with a self-service option while improving lead quality and preventing costly ordering errors," said Beck Besecker, 3D Cloud by Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. "Kris understands that 3D Cloud is more than a 3D visualization platform. It's a frictionless, powerful new engagement system that allows retailers to engage shoppers early in the customer journey and drive to close," he said.

Most recently, Petersen served as the Head of Product for Uptake's Transportation and Federal business units where he was responsible for defining the strategy and vision for a portfolio of enterprise data science and advanced analytics products. Prior to Uptake, he founded multiple venture-backed B2C companies and held product and technology roles at Lightbank, 1WorldSync, and IBM. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

"Our global client base is looking for comprehensive hybrid 3D design and visualization solutions," Besecker said. "Kris has the B2B and B2C SaaS product leadership experience to guide our product evolution and help our retail clients completely re-invent the customer experience of buying configurable products," Besecker said.

About 3D Cloud™ by Marxent

3D Cloud™ by Marxent is the 3D experience platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Product Configurators, 3D Sectional Configurator, 3D Room Planner with Design from Photo, 360 Product Spins, 3D Renders, WebAR, Augmented Reality retail apps, and Virtual Reality retail apps. Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; London, England; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Kinsman, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3dcloud.com .

SOURCE 3D Cloud by Marxent