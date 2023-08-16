AimLoan Completed Successful Implementation of MSP, Black Knight's Loan Servicing System

News provided by

Black Knight, Inc.

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

System Will Support Growth and Deliver a Premier Customer Experience as AimLoan Begins Servicing its Portfolio

  • AimLoan completed its implementation of the MSP servicing system and will use it to help them manage their mortgage portfolio in-house

  • After evaluating multiple servicing systems, AimLoan selected MSP because the single platform encompasses all aspects of servicing, from loan boarding to default

  • The internet-direct lender is also using additional Black Knight solutions to support its servicing operations, including the consumer-focused Servicing Digital and Customer Service solutions and its suite of default solutions, including Loss Mitigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced that AimLoan, an internet-direct mortgage lender focused on using technology to deliver savings, transparency and convenience to mortgage customers, has successfully implemented the Black Knight MSP loan servicing system to help them manage their mortgage loan portfolio in-house. MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that supports all aspects of servicing for first mortgages, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, on a single system. AimLoan is also using several other innovative Black Knight solutions focused on the customer experience and operational efficiencies.

"We evaluated several servicing systems and determined Black Knight's technology was the clear choice to help us extend our commitment to servicing and transition our portfolio in-house to more closely manage our customers' experience across the loan life cycle," said Vince Kasperick, founder and president of AimLoan. "The support the Black Knight team has provided during the implementation process has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we are looking forward to our mutual success for many years to come."

In addition to the MSP loan servicing system, AimLoan has introduced the Black Knight Servicing Digital solution to its customers, giving them self-service access to customized, timely information about their mortgages and homes. This powerful application supports deeper consumer relationships and engagement by providing customers tools to make mortgage payments and explore opportunities for refinancing and more – all from the convenience of the web or a mobile device.

AimLoan's support representatives are now using the innovative Black Knight Customer Service solution to access a detailed, holistic and timely view of the key information needed to deliver exemplary service at the point of customer contact. The solution presents a customer's loan, home and neighborhood information through an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical interface – helping representatives respond to customer questions more quickly, accurately and efficiently.

To help streamline default processes, AimLoan also implemented Black Knight's full suite of default solutions to help reduce cycle times, decrease operating costs and improve efficiencies for nonperforming loans. This includes Loss Mitigation, a feature-rich, web-based solution that supports industry-standard retention and liquidation workouts to streamline operations and mitigate risk. Loss Mitigation leverages advanced rules and logic to guide users through processes step-by-step, including validation points throughout the workflow, to help reduce missed steps and overlooked information. 

AimLoan is also taking advantage of several servicing-focused data and analytics solutions from Black Knight, including the Actionable Intelligence Platform, which delivers strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people across an organization at the right time, so they know which action to take next. Additionally, the company is leveraging Black Knight's McDash industry reports, which provide delinquency and prepayment overviews, roll rates, and state-level mortgage performance data. These reports are used to support benchmarking and analysis, portfolio management, strategy development and more.

"AimLoan selected the MSP loan servicing system after an extensive due diligence process, and Black Knight is pleased to have the opportunity to support the company's growth goals and help them exceed their high customer experience standards," said Joe Nackashi, CEO of Black Knight. "Like AimLoan, Black Knight is committed to fostering seamless, digital processes, and we have no doubt that our advanced solutions will help the company exceed its servicing goals."

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About AimLoan
AimLoan.com was founded in 1998 as an Internet Direct Lender, committed to using technology to provide a lower cost, more convenient mortgage to our customers. Our system eliminates the mortgage broker and highly commissioned loan officer, the highest cost components of the mortgage process. We further reduce costs by utilizing automated underwriting systems and other technologies, and by lending in 50 states from a single location. AimLoan.com was founded by Vince Kasperick who continues to serve as president.

