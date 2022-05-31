AI/MLOps Company Striveworks Starts Hiring Push for Top Engineering Talent

Growth-Stage MLOps Startup Plans to Double Headcount This Year with Additions to Engineering Team

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks ' 2022 staffing plans include a doubling of its headcount. The firm's engineering-first approach means the majority of new hires will be technical. New hires will either be supporting the continued development of Striveworks' core product, the Chariot MLOps platform, or be engaging on customer-specific projects.

The Machine Learning Operations company has headquarters in Austin, Texas, and a satellite office that opened last year in New York City's Chrysler Building. Striveworks is hiring for positions in both of those locations, as well as for positions in Florida, North Carolina and Virginia. Several of the positions are also available to remote workers. The company welcomes resumes for the following roles that can be submitted through its careers page at https://striveworks.us/careers .

Data Engineers

Machine Learning Engineers

Senior Software Engineers

Site Reliability Engineers

Recruiters

"One of the unique things about Striveworks is how deeply rooted engineering and data science are into our culture," said Thomas Tracey, Striveworks' VP of Engineering. "We are a company founded and led by engineers and data scientists, and we're building products that make data science possible in some of the world's largest and most complex organizations. Every team member at Striveworks has a direct impact on the direction of the company. We don't know how to do it any other way. That's our DNA."

Earlier this year, Striveworks was listed among the Best Places to Work by Built In Austin in both the categories of Best Small Companies and Best Paying Companies. The firm also made headlines when the former Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) Commander GEN(R) Miller joined Striveworks' Board of Advisors , when it was awarded a Basic Ordering Agreement for Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID), and when it recently formed a partnership with Figure Eight Federal to support enhanced AI capabilities for Defense and Federal Law Enforcement.

About Striveworks

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' flagship MLOps platform is Chariot , purpose-built to enable engineers and business professionals to transform their data into actionable insights. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report.

Media Contact

Tracy Shank

8058742650

[email protected]

SOURCE Striveworks