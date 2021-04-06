AI/ML's Health Gauge Partners with My Viva to Address Metabolic Rehabilitation

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has developed a strategic partnership with My Viva Plan ("MVP") designed to effectively leverage the two companies' collective strengths and core assets, in order to best serve digital wellness market interests at the enterprise level. Collectively, Health Gauge and MVP have created and implemented a strategy to address Metabolic Rehabilitation, with a comprehensive program that helps patients with certain chronic illnesses to understand and harness risk factors such as obesity, high blood glucose levels, high blood pressure, and more, thus mitigating the risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

"Following the launch of Health Gauge's comprehensive wearable solution, AIML is positioning to participate in the US$58 billion wearables market in a significant way," said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "Additionally, the digital therapeutics market for the rehabilitation of Metabolic Disorder is growing rapidly. Health Gauge's AI-driven digital health monitoring solution, in tandem with MVP's individualized care plans and personal health assessments, which is supported by professional care providers and dieticians, is a uniquely powerful combination poised to disrupt this industry."

About My Viva Plan (https://www.myvivainc.com/)

My Viva Plan® is a digital health program that uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques to engage users in self-care which is the most important component to changing course for people who battle with mental health issues and lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, or high blood pressure.

Mental and physical health do not function independently, they are deeply integrated with one another. While someone may need medication or other mental or physical therapies to help manage their health, nothing can ever replace self-care.

My Viva Plan, working with Health Gauge's personal wellness monitoring solution helps to:

Support individuals in their everyday life.

Personalize health journeys because everyone is unique.

Empower individuals and build their self-esteem and confidence.

Show that engaging the mind, fueling the body, and moving the body all positively impact mental and physical health.

The combined Health Gauge/MVP digital wellness solution is available for purchase at https://healthgauge.com/product/thrive-my-viva-plan/ for $25/month or $210/year (Canada only). This comprehensive plan includes all of the above features/services of MVP combined with Health Gauge's Thrive Plan (including health monitoring of blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, PPG, activity monitoring and more, in combination with a cloud-based platform that connects you to your wellness care team).

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

