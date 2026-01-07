aiMotive Showcases Scalable Automated Driving and Next-Generation Simulation at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aiMotive, a leading provider of AI-based automated driving technologies, unveils the future of driving assistance systems and virtual validation. Introducing the world's first real-time, hyper-realistic neural simulation enabled by aiSim connected to LGE's HPC running aiMotive's aiDrive automated driving software in a closed-loop.

Scalable ADAS and Automated Driving with aiDrive

During CES, aiMotive demonstrates aiDrive, its modular automated driving software stack supporting ADAS and automated driving applications. Designed with scalability and cost efficiency in mind, aiDrive enables advanced driving functions using camera and radar sensors only, without relying on LiDAR or HD maps.

This sensor-efficient approach allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to develop automated driving features across a wide range of vehicle platforms and markets. aiDrive supports key assisted and automated driving use cases, including navigation-assisted driving, lane keeping, adaptive speed control, and automated maneuvers within defined operational design domains, while maintaining driver responsibility where required. You can view uncut footage featuring over 50 minutes of driving in the US, here.

By minimizing sensor and infrastructure dependencies, aiDrive is designed to help accelerate deployment timelines and reduce system complexity, supporting the industry's transition toward software-defined vehicles.

Introducing aiSim 6: Flexible Neural and Lighting Simulation

aiMotive also showcases aiSim 6, the latest generation of its automotive-grade simulation platform designed for Physical AI. Built to support large-scale virtual validation workflows, aiSim 6 introduces flexible neural simulation capabilities alongside intelligent headlight simulation, AI-based scenario creation, particle-simulation-based environment effects, enabling more realistic and diverse testing scenarios.

With aiSim 6, development teams can combine physics-based and neural simulation approaches to generate hyper-realistic sensor outputs. Enhanced lighting simulation allows more accurate representation of challenging real-world conditions, such as low sun angles, nighttime driving, and complex urban illumination – critical factors for end-to-end automated driving algorithms. aiSim 6 comes with an intuitive Web UI with advanced World Editing functionalities enabling easy manipulation of sensor setups, scenarios, light settings or 3D world.

Designed for scalability, aiSim 6 supports software-in-the-loop (SiL), closed-loop testing, and hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) workflows, helping teams identify edge cases earlier and reduce reliance on time-consuming real-world testing.

Showcasing at CES 2026

Customers and partners can experience aiMotive's technologies in live demonstrations, featuring advanced ADAS & automated driving algorithms, efficient hardware technologies, and a range of software tools that cover the entire development and deployment life cycle of automated driving.

For more information, visit www.aimotive.com

SOURCE aiMotive