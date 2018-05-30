Aimpad(TM) and Cooler Master Join Forces in Exclusive Licensing Agreement

"For the past seven years Aimpad™ has been developing and perfecting technology that precisely measures the position of a mechanical keyboard switch to be used for smooth and accurate movement in PC games, traditionally not possible using a normal keyboard. We are ecstatic to align our focus, efforts, and technical resources with Cooler Master to bring evolutionary advances in PC gaming technology," says Lance Madsen, Principal Engineer at Aimpad™.

The Cooler Master MK850, launching later this summer, is the world's first keyboard capable of measuring exactly how far down a Cherry MX mechanical key switch is pressed, providing an increased level of control over vehicles and game characters and an unparalleled competitive advantage.

About Aimpad™:

Aimpad™ is a U.S. based technology provider focused on licensing new and innovative technologies to the PC gaming and professional markets. For more information on Aimpad™, please visit aimpad.com or see demonstrations of the technology at http://youtube.com/aimpadamped.

About Cooler Master:

Cooler Master is a Taipei-based, global computer components and peripheral company with a 25-year track record in releasing innovative products that truly advance the industry. We are driven by a passion for the things that make building a PC such a unique, rewarding experience, and sustained by a vision that we can reinvent the way these machines are designed, made, and used. From our landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to our groundbreaking switch to the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing our customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster

