AIMPERA Capital Partners Closes Cold Storage Fund at $125 Million Hard Cap

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMPERA Capital Partners LLC ("AIMPERA"), a San Francisco-based investment firm, completed the final closing of AIMPERA Cold Storage Fund LP at its hard cap with limited partner commitments totaling $125 million.

Matt Carbone, an AIMPERA founding member and Managing Partner, said, "Since inception, we have desired long-term investors. We are grateful and humbled to have exceptional partners who support our mission of investing in asset-rich operating businesses that provide essential services."

AIMPERA's diversified range of blue-chip institutional investors includes a university endowment, public pension plan, single and multi-family offices, insurance companies and other institutional investors with deep experience partnering with infrastructure managers.

AIMPERA established AIMPERA Cold Storage Fund LP, a single asset vehicle, to invest in Agile Cold Storage LLC ("Agile"). AIMPERA and Continental Grain Company, in partnership with industry veteran Don Schoenl, launched Agile in December 2019. Members of AIMPERA's team previously worked with Don to build Nordic Cold Storage LLC into a leading, North American temperature-controlled warehousing provider with industry-leading service.

Agile is developing a nationwide network of automated and conventional temperature-controlled warehouses. Agile partners with North American food manufacturers, processers and growers in need of temperature-controlled warehouses, bringing proven technologies and flexible problem-solving to address their supply chain challenges at lower cost and with better service.

About AIMPERA Capital Partners

AIMPERA is a private investment firm that seeks to invest in asset-rich operating businesses that provide essential services fundamental to the framework of American lives. Examples of investments consistent with this strategy have included food distribution, telecommunication, distributed generation, waste management, transportation & logistics and housing.

AIMPERA generally seeks majority stake investments, often in family-owned infrastructure businesses. These businesses are pre-institutional in the North American lower middle market.

For more information, please visit www.aimpera.com.

SOURCE AIMPERA Capital Partners LLC

Related Links

http://aimpera.com

