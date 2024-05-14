Aimpoint Research and CamoAg Partner to Bring Farmer of the Future to Digital Intelligence Platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimpoint Research® and CamoAg have formed a strategic partnership to create a groundbreaking new tool for customers across the industry. Aimpoint's Farmer of the Future psychographic and behavioral segmentation work will be digitized for the first time and offered as an add-on module through CamoAg's digital intelligence platform.

"We are very excited to be working with such a highly esteemed organization like Aimpoint Research," said Corbett Kull, CamoAg CEO. "Their application of military intelligence strategies to analyze markets and sales tactics is unique and has produced valuable insight into agricultural markets. In addition, their Farmer of the Future segmentation is best-in-class."

Through its Client Intelligence Platform, CamoAg enables ag marketers, sales professionals, and operational teams across the country to effectively use data to better understand their customers and the market. The Farmer of the Future module will be available via a Salesforce CRM interface to ensure seamless integration with customer data and allow users to test use cases.

Aimpoint Research, a division of Directions Inc., is a strategic intelligence firm specializing in agri-food and a recognized leader in agriculture marketing research, strategic planning, segmentation, and integrated intelligence. The firm counts as their customers some of the largest and most influential agricultural lenders, input manufacturers, retailers, and equipment manufacturers.

"Data and software are key tools to the future of agriculture and CamoAg is one of the best in the business," said Mark Purdy, Aimpoint Research COO and EVP, Agri-Food. "We are excited about this strategic partnership and the potential it will unlock for those serving farmers. Food security is national security, we're happy to be forging ahead on this important endeavor with CamoAg."

The Farmer of the Future module is in development and expected to be released later this year. CamoAg anticipates additional predictive analytics to be released in the future through the same platform extension.

For more information about this partnership and to sign up for product release alerts, visit https://camo.ag/aimpoint-research-early-access/.

About Aimpoint Research®

Aimpoint Research is a global, strategic intelligence firm specializing in agri-food. Through a unique blend of military intelligence techniques and innovative research methodologies, the firm provides clients a competitive advantage by helping them understand what's happening in the marketplace, what's going to happen in the future, and how to ensure success in that future. Led by former military intelligence officers, agri-food experts, and research professionals, the Aimpoint Research team is driven by the core belief that food security is essential to national security.

About CamoAg

CamoAg is a vertical SaaS company based in Illinois that offers agricultural intelligence and workflow management platform to empowers sales, marketing, and operations teams in the agribusiness sector. CamoAg provides a comprehensive digital solution and ag data enrichment for agribusiness, enabling better sales strategies and customer service through a more accurate and complete understanding of prospects and customers.

SOURCE Aimpoint Research