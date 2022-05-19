Aimsley Management Group Announces Summer 2022 Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour

This traveling concert series headlined by Nashville newcomer, Brett Koolik, will be rolling through neighborhoods and summer camps across the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the producers behind the iconic experiential tour Camplified comes The Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour to be headlined by Nashville triple-threat singer, songwriter and producer, Brett Koolik with support act, Ben Krieger . The Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour kicks off at the end of June 2022 and will be bringing a sense of community to cul-de-sacs and summer camps across southern, northeastern and midwestern cities through the summer.

Activations for the cul-de-sac performances include:

Reminiscent of Jack Antonoff and Jon Bellion, 22-year-old pop singer, Brett Koolik, is a multifaceted artist, co-writer and producer. Releasing his debut EP later in 2022, Koolik is collaborating with one of the industry's top producers and engineers Nick Lobel, known for his work with Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor.

Family versus family competitions like chili cookoffs, basketball shoots outs, life-size yard games and relay races.

A circus-like pop-up area for kids including smoothies, milkshakes and vinyl spin art.

A VIP section complete with artist merch, drink vouchers, dinner, reclining chairs and a DIY sundae bar.

Activations for the summer camp performances include:

Workshops with campers taught by tour headliner, Brett Koolik and support act, Ben Krieger , including writing, producing and originating a song unique to each camp.

and support act, , including writing, producing and originating a song unique to each camp. A camper dance challenge on TikTok using their camp song. Winners of the challenge will have a Zoom Meet and Greet with Nicole Ryan , SiriusXM Hits 1 Cohost of the Morning Mash Up.

, SiriusXM Hits 1 Cohost of the Morning Mash Up. Vinyl spin art crafts complete with a photo of each camper with the artist as a keepsake.

Select campers will be invited to accompany the artist on stage and perform a song.

"What is really pivotal with The Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour is we will be visiting 30 of the most well-known summer camps across the country that are the home away from home for kids from over 200+ cities," says Aimee Berger, Founder of Aimsley Management Group and Creator of The Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour. She continues, "This tour is about bringing music to the audience and while we know that our headliner, Brett Koolik, will be gaining thousands of new fans this summer, the audiences within these cul-de-sacs and attending these camps who get to experience this tour will have memories of a lifetime."

For more information and tour dates, visit here .

For high-res images, visit here .

About The Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour:

The Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour is a music tour rolling up into summer camps and neighborhood cul-de-sacs across southern, northeast and midwest U.S. cities this summer 2022. Headlined by Nashville pop artist Brett Koolik, the Cul-De-Sac & Camp Tour is a revival of the summer camp concert tour Camplified, created by talent manager Aimee Berger, which ran from 2000 through 2016. The tour will include a music performance and light show, making for a fun family experience that will be a highlight of the summer. With over 500 fans per outdoor show, families and camp goers will have the exclusive opportunity to be the first to experience a Nashville pop artist's headlining tour.

Learn more here .

Media Contact:

Beth Booker, Penny Lane PR

724-462-1320

[email protected]

SOURCE Aimsley Management Group