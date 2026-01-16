AiN Group Marks 25 Years of Dealer Collaboration With 2026 Live & Learn Conference at Baha Mar

More than 700 security, AV, and smart home integration leaders and 70-plus partner brands are expected January 21 to 24 in Nassau for education, networking, and Passport to Profit meetings

DETROIT, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiN Group (Authorized Integrators Network), a national buying group and dealer collaboration network serving independent security, AV, smart home, outdoor living, and site security integrators, today announced details for its 2026 Live & Learn Conference, taking place January 21 to 24, 2026 at Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, with optional early arrivals beginning January 20. The conference also marks AiN Group's 25th anniversary, recognizing a quarter century of dealer-led collaboration, shared learning, and partner alignment across the integration channel.

Expected to draw more than 700 attendees, Live & Learn brings together dealer principals and leadership teams, along with 70-plus participating partner brands, for four days focused on practical business growth. The program combines leadership and operational best practices, market and economic insight, and structured time for high-value relationship-building and business development.

At the center of the week is Passport to Profit, AiN's two-day partner showcase that connects dealer leadership directly with top-tier manufacturers and service providers for focused, in-person meetings designed to move decisions forward. Passport to Profit spans both emerging technology and the operational essentials that support integration businesses, creating dedicated time for decision-makers to align on priorities and take next steps.

"Twenty-five years ago, AiN was founded on a simple principle: when strong dealers share what works and support one another, the entire channel gets stronger," said Stan Matysiak, Chief Executive Officer of AiN Group. "Live & Learn is where that becomes real. The peer conversations, the operating insights, and the partner access all translate into outcomes our members can apply immediately."

"Live & Learn is designed for leaders who want to run better businesses coming out of the week than they did going into it," said Speros Venios, President of AiN Group. "Passport to Profit creates direct access to partners, and the education is built for execution. This year's agenda is focused on the decisions and disciplines that help integrators grow."

2026 Program Highlights

Live & Learn 2026 features Emmy-nominated impressionist and comedian John Di Domenico as the official conference host, alongside sessions spanning leadership, execution, financial strategy, innovation, and economic outlook. Featured speakers include:

John Peruggia, leadership and operational performance, focused on accountability, execution, and building stronger teams

Kenny Aronoff, acclaimed drummer and performance keynote, sharing lessons on high-performance execution, collaboration, and communication under pressure

Michael Barnes, Barnes Associates, providing perspective on industry finance, M&A trends, valuation drivers, and strategic planning for integrators

David Charney, addressing innovation in video monitoring and the operational realities of delivering modern security services

Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, "The Bowtie Economist," delivering a State of the Economy briefing and market outlook to inform dealer planning for 2026

Key agenda moments include an opening reception and welcome dinner on Wednesday, January 21; two days of Passport to Profit Partner Showcase meetings and general sessions on Thursday and Friday; AiN's Awards Gala and Dinner on Friday evening; and a closing day of State of the Economy and Best Business Practices programming on Saturday, January 24.

About AiN Group

AiN Group (Authorized Integrators Network) is a national buying group and dealer collaboration network serving independent security, AV, smart home, outdoor living, and site security integrators. With more than 700 member companies across 800+ locations, AiN helps dealers grow through peer-to-peer best practice sharing, education, marketing support, and a vetted partner program that strengthens purchasing power and operational execution. Founded in 2001, AiN is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026.

