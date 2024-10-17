AiNET Appoints New Co-CEOs: Baxter and Fisher

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiNET, a leading innovator in cloud infrastructure and data solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert "Robbie" Baxter IV and William "Perry" Fisher III as Co-Chief Executive Officers. This strategic leadership transition signals a new era for AiNET, moving from a founder-led model to a dynamic, professional management team that aligns with the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence.

Robert Baxter IV, who has played a key role in AiNET's technical operations and facilities management, will continue to lead the company's infrastructure expansion and technology initiatives. "I'm excited to scale AiNET's gigawatt infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Baxter. "Our focus is on growth and innovation, ensuring that AiNET remains at the forefront of cloud technology, AI and beyond."

William Fisher III, bringing expertise in finance and operations, will oversee AiNET's financial health and operational excellence. "Our priority remains operational excellence and financial strength, which are the cornerstones of AiNET's success," said Fisher. "As Co-CEOs, Robbie and I are committed to ensuring AiNET reaches new heights, ensuring we stay agile and customer-focused in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

Welcoming the new leadership, Palig Kelenjian, Senior Global Project Manager at AiNET, said, "We are excited to welcome Robbie and Perry to this new role. Their strategic expertise, combined with deep industry knowledge, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge, secure infrastructure solutions to our customers."

AiNET reassures its clients that despite this leadership change, there will be no disruption in services. The company remains private, debt-free, and fully committed to its mission of delivering secure, scalable, and innovative cloud and infrastructure solutions at scale.

As the company evolves under the co-leadership of Baxter and Fisher, AiNET continues to reinforce its position as a top-tier player in the cloud solutions industry.

About AiNET: AiNET is a leading provider of cloud infrastructure, data center services, and fiber networks, offering secure, scalable, and mission-critical solutions to organizations across industries. With certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SSAE-18 SOC 1, 2, 3, and HITRUST, AiNET is committed to excellence in security, reliability, and customer service. AiNET empowers businesses to stay agile and secure in today's fast-paced digital world.

SOURCE AiNET