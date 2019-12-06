AInnovation CMO Lingyan Gao Wins a 2019 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award

AInnovation is a fast-growing AI company being committed to bring advanced AI technologies to the traditional industries of manufacturing, retail, and finance. Lingyan Gao has been acting as CMO of AInnovation since the very beginning of the establishment of the company. She maps out a "Zero to One" marketing strategy that helps boost the awareness and reputation of AInnovation brand among stakeholders, and drives business growth through a series of demand generation initiatives. Prior to AInnovation, Jennifer served SAP for more than 10 years, where she accumulated rich experience in the PR/branding and marketing field.

"We are so proud to recognize the work of Lingyan Gao," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "What she has done clearly demonstrated that in order to be successful you must have expertise in the PR and marketing crafts but also in business."

Other 2019 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners include work from 10Fold Communications, Amendola Communications, BLASTmedia, AXION Energy Loyalty Program, Grey Matter Marketing, Hawthorne Direct, Haymaker, Imprenta Communications Group, Hawthorne-Direct, Johnson & Johnson, LOCALiQ (Part of USA TODAY NETWORK), Marlabs Inc, Maxim, MediaCrossing, OpenX, Raytheon Intelligence, Saatchi Art, TBI Marketing, The Born Group, UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations, and Vectra.

For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards visit https://www.bintelligence.com/pr-excellence/.

About AInnovation

Established in March 2018, AInnovation is dedicated to delivering AI-related products and business solutions by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, and empowering enterprise customers and partners to improve business efficiency and realize digital transformation. With the focus areas of manufacturing, retail and finance, our business is driven by a two-wheel model: "technology & products" and "industrial scenarios." At present, AInnovation has raised over RMB 500 million from seed, Series A, and A+ financing rounds, and has quickly expanded its presence across the country in 10 major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chongqing, etc. and has also established two JV subsidiaries to enhance its impact in specific industries.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE AInnovation