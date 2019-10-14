Red Herring Top 100 Asia enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1000 privately financed companies each year in the Asia. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Google, Facebook, Kakao, Alibaba, Twitter, Rakuten, Salesforce.com, Xiaomi and YouTube would change the way we live and work.

"In 2019, selecting the top achievers was difficult as always," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "The variety, depth, disruption and traction we saw from the early stage companies to those with significant scale made 2019 a great vintage to judge. The Asia winners are representative of the amazing ecosystem that never ceases to astound, with new and experienced entrepreneurs continuing to push the barriers of innovation.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe AInnovation embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. AInnovation should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation and intellectual property, DNA of the founders, business model, customer footprint and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track record and standing of startups relative to their sector peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "buzz" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Asia.

Red Herring is a global media company, which unites the world's best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums, including print, online and exclusive events worldwide. Red Herring provides an insider's view and access to the global innovation economy, identifying new and innovative technology companies and entrepreneurs.

Red Herring is dedicated to support AInnovation's continued path to success and innovation.

SOURCE AInnovation