Ainsley Health Announces New Managing Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainsley Health today announced that Dennis A. Cardoza has joined the firm as Managing Partner. Mr. Cardoza brings extensive experience in healthcare policy, public affairs, regulatory strategy, and executive counsel to Ainsley Health's growing advisory platform.

Fmr. Congressman Dennis Cardoza (CA-18): Managing Partner, Ainsley Health

Mr. Cardoza served in the U.S. House of Representatives from California's Central Valley from 2003 to 2012, where he held leadership roles and helped shape major healthcare policy debates, including the Affordable Care Act. He later served as Director of Public Affairs at Foley & Lardner LLP, advising clients on healthcare policy, regulatory issues, and public affairs strategy.

"Dennis brings a rare combination of a lifelong career of public service and healthcare policy depth. His experience will strengthen our ability to help clients navigate healthcare's most complex strategic and regulatory challenges with clarity and confidence in this rapidly evolving landscape," said Ainsley MacLean, MD, FACR, Founding Partner of Ainsley Health and a former Chief Artificial Intelligence and Medical Information Officer of Washington, D.C.'s Kaiser Permanente region. Ainsley is also a practicing Harvard-trained radiologist and the Chief Investment Officer for Ainsley Capital, a multifamily office investing in the AI transformation of healthcare to expand access to care for rural communities through healthcare logistics and technology.

At Ainsley Health, Mr. Cardoza will help guide clients on public affairs, policy strategy, regulatory engagement, market positioning, and issues affecting hospitals, providers, payers, and health technology organizations. His background brings added insight into Medicaid, CHIP, rural health delivery, access to care, hospital sustainability, and the policy environment shaping healthcare organizations nationwide.

"I could not be more proud to join this growing team of world-class healthcare innovators. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and to sharing additional announcements about highly skilled policy professionals joining the team in the near future," said Mr. Cardoza.

Ainsley Health advises healthcare organizations, investors, and innovators on policy, regulatory, and market challenges that shape growth and long-term success. With Mr. Cardoza's leadership role, the firm cements its ability to support large and prominent clients nationally.

Mr. Cardoza will also soon announce a strategic relationship that will support his non-healthcare clients across other policy sectors.

About Ainsley Health:

Ainsley Health (ainsleyhealth.com) is a healthcare strategy and public affairs firm that helps clients navigate policy, regulation, and market transformation. The firm provides strategic counsel to healthcare organizations across the sector, with a focus on practical solutions and informed decision-making.

SOURCE Ainsley Health