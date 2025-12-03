Ainstein CEO Dr. Zongbo Wang to Present "Radar Intelligence for Autonomous Off-Highway Machines" at the AOMT Summit

LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainstein, a global leader in high-performance radar sensing for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, announced today that CEO Dr. Zongbo Wang will present "Radar Intelligence for Autonomous Off-Highway Machines" at the 2025 AOMT Summit in Louisville, Kentucky, on December 10–11.

"Ainstein's participation in the AOMT Summit underscores our commitment to advancing autonomy in demanding off-highway environments," noted Dr. Zongbo Wang. "By attending our presentation, industry professionals will discover how our radar intelligence is not just improving object detection, but also driving operator-assist functionalities and automated workflows, thereby creating safer, more reliable, and ultimately more productive systems for the future."

Ainstein CEO Dr. Wang to present how radar boosts reliable autonomy for off-highway machines at the 2025 AOMT Summit. Post this

Ainstein develops advanced radar platforms used across automotive, commercial vehicles, construction machinery, agriculture equipment, and specialty mobility systems. With 600+ global customers , Ainstein delivers field-proven sensing solutions that enable safety, autonomy, and perception in the world's harshest operating environments.

As OEMs accelerate development of autonomous and ADAS-enabled machines, off-highway environments remain the ultimate test of sensing reliability. Dust, mud, fog, vibration, EMI, and unpredictable surroundings often degrade camera- and LiDAR-based systems—leading to stalled programs and prolonged R&D cycles.

During his AOMT session, Dr. Wang will outline how Ainstein's 4D imaging radar platforms and vehicle-ready perception toolkits are enabling OEMs to achieve:

Reliable object detection in low-visibility environments

Collision avoidance, operator-assist, and automated workflows

High-resolution perception with lower compute overhead

Scalable integration across multiple vehicle models

Unlike traditional component suppliers, Ainstein works as a development partner through every phase of an autonomy program—from use-case analysis to pilot kits, field validation, and industrialization. Ainstein's structured partnership process reduces trial-and-error and transforms the typical 3–5 year autonomy cycle into a 1–2 year commercialization timeline.

This approach provides OEMs with:

Predictable development costs

Faster certification readiness

Radar hardware + perception software that scales

A platform supporting multiple vehicle form factors

For more information, please visit us at www.ainstein.ai or contact us at [email protected].

Ainstein builds radar intelligence for autonomous and intelligent vehicles across automotive, off-highway, aerospace, sports, and industrial mobility markets. Our high-performance radar sensors, perception software, and engineering support enable OEMs to deploy safer, smarter, and more reliable autonomous systems—built for all-weather and all environmental conditions.

SOURCE Ainstein