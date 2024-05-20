Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Kinderhook Partners with Apex Waste Solutions and Acquires Materials Management Company and All American Disposal

DENVER, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook") announced today an investment in Apex Waste Solutions ("Apex") in partnership with management. Apex is a leading regional solid waste collection company serving more than 75,000 customers across the Colorado Front Range. In conjunction with Kinderhook's investment, Apex acquired Materials Management Company ("MMC") and All American Disposal ("All American"). Founded in 1991, MMC is an established provider of solid waste collection and portable sanitation services to more than 30,000 customers in Colorado Springs and adjacent markets. All American is a leading provider of roll-off services in the Colorado Springs market. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Apex is a local and independent Denver, Colorado based solid waste collection company serving residential, commercial, and industrial waste customers. Formed in 2021, Apex leverages its extensive market knowledge and talented team to provide best-in-class service to its customers. The Company has prioritized investments in its fleet and technology to ensure the safety of its employees and support its robust growth and commitment to innovation. With its focus on sustainability, safety, advanced technology and reliability, Apex has earned a reputation for excellence.

Scott Lukach, CEO of Apex, said, "Kinderhook is the perfect strategic partner to help us in this next chapter. Kinderhook's investment will provide us with the capital and support to further accelerate growth and facilitate opportunities to expand into new markets, pursue strategic add-on acquisitions and add additional service capabilities."

"We are thrilled to bring Materials Management Company and All American Disposal under the Apex umbrella to create one of the largest independent waste haulers along the Colorado Front Range," Scott Lukach continued. "They both have outstanding relationships with their customers and a strong reputation in their markets."

"Scott Lukach, Scott Jenkins and Marshall Stuckey are exceptionally talented and experienced professionals in the environmental services industry. The team's unwavering commitment to customer service, innovation and safety is inspiring and a testament to the Company's mission. With our capital support, we are confident that we will be able to help the team execute on an aggressive growth strategy," said Rob Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook.

Financing for the transaction was provided by Comerica Bank and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Kinderhook. MMC was advised by Catalyst Strategic Advisors.

About Kinderhook Industries



Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised $5.7 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 450 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

About Apex Waste Solutions

Apex Waste Solutions is a leading regional provider of solid waste collection services throughout Colorado. The Company provides services to more than 75,000 households across Colorado and thousands of commercial and industrial customers. Apex is driven by its mission to be good stewards of the planet by promising to serve neighborhoods, businesses, and communities with environmentally conscious and cost-effective waste removal and recycling practices. Our motto is "Serving Today, Safeguarding Tomorrow, Responding Always."

For more information please visit: www.apexwasteco.com.

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries