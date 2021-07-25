AIO Contracting Putting Apprentices and Businesses on the Path to Success

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young workers supply the future workforce, helping businesses large and small to grow and thrive. The management team at engineering labour hire agency Melbourne-wide, AIO Contracting, firmly believes in the opportunities that apprenticeships can provide. Many members of the AIO team have benefitted from apprenticeships and are committed to providing these same opportunities for future generations.

Providing trades and engineering labour hire in Melbourne is just one aspect of the AIO business. The team at AIO has long been involved in training programs that help to set up students for success in their future workplaces.

AIO's induction courses can provide students with confidence and competence in forklift operation, crane safety, occupational health and safety (OHS), and workplace health and safety (WHS), as well as language, literacy, and numeracy (LLN) assessments.

Committed to being one of the engineering recruitment agencies Melbourne businesses can rely on, AIO says at the core of that commitment is training the future workforce. AIO's training courses help Melbourne students learn real world skills and gain confidence for a future successful career.

One key concern that AIO has always been keen to address is matching the right candidates with the right jobs. Taking on a new apprentice is a significant step for many businesses, so AIO takes care to match the right people with the right skills and attitudes to the right opportunities. Business owners can have confidence in AIO's comprehensive screening process, and candidates can enjoy the benefits of finding rewarding and reliable work that matches their skill set.

Their all-in-one solution to providing the right engineering trade workers for the future workforce is just one of the many reasons AIO is able to deliver the engineering recruitment Melbourne businesses can count on. By screening for the right attitude and a willingness to learn, then providing the in-depth training that addresses any skill gaps, the team at AIO offers the solutions that individuals and the industry at large need.

