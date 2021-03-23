Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA (Aioi USA) Selects Netradyne's Driveri® D-210 Device for Mobility Fleets

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA (Aioi USA) as one of the first partners to utilize the new Driveri D-210. The dual camera D-210 provides fleets of all vehicle sizes and types a vision-based safety platform that combines artificial intelligence with video, advanced onboard sensors and edge computing to detect, reason and determine causality of events.

The initial deployments of D-210 units by Aioi USA are for a car-share fleet and a last-mile delivery fleet as part of their focus on developing risk management and data-driven insurance solutions for innovative fleet applications. Aioi USA sees the CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) ecosystem as one where the availability of driving data and events in context will help support fleet business growth and the development of new insurance products and business lines for the insurtech pioneer.

"We evaluated a number of camera-based systems and selected Netradyne based on the excellent AI-driven object detection and recognition approach that could allow us to better assess driving risk and safety of a fleet vehicle in full context of the operating environment," said Craig Lozofsky, COO at Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA. "The ability of the Netradyne platform to capture many of the events we find most informative from a risk analytics perspective at a high-level of detail allows our data science work to deliver unique insights and critical information." he added.

Aioi USA is a full service insurtech insurance agency which has developed its MOTER™ platform to power data science-based products and services for the future of transportation and on-demand mobility. Aioi USA is pioneering insurance products for "new mobility fleets," which include many vehicle types and applications such as rideshare, last mile delivery, autonomous operation and other modes of transport that reflect how different types of fleets can be used for commercial enterprises. The full contextualized data that Netradyne actively collects and analyzes for fleets with its Driveri devices allows Aioi USA to better measure and understand driver behavior, ultimately leading to safer driving and smarter, more adaptable insurance products driven by Aioi USA's data science.

The D-210 system consists of dual HD inward and outward cameras that support high quality video recording and analysis on the device. The manager portal provides full visibility via alerts, straightforward reports, and video on demand. Drivers receive automatic recognition for good driving and gain visibility to risky driving behavior along with performance coaching through a mobile app. Driver scores encourage healthy competition between drivers and provide a basis for rewards, resulting in improved performance throughout the fleet.

"It's exciting to see Aioi USA deploy the D-210 in a car-share business fleet; it's the perfect example of the flexibility of the device and system to work in fleet vehicles of any size," said Adam Kahn, President, Fleet Business and Certified Transportation Professional (CTP®), Netradyne. "No matter what size the fleet or type of business, increasing costs remain a challenge, and understanding and assessing risk based on data as Aioi USA is doing will be a game-changer for fleet insurers."

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Its world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com .

About Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA:

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Services USA is a data-science focused US insurtech subsidiary of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. that is bringing data-driven insurance products and insights to the world of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric) transportation solutions. Aioi USA works with fleets, OEMs, insurance carriers and advanced technology organizations to leverage the potential of data produced by modern vehicles to better understand risk and safety. www.aioi-usa.com, www.moter.ai

