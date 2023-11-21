aiOla appoints Eyal Porat as VP of R&D

21 Nov, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- aiOla, a global leader in speech recognition technology, today announced that Eyal Porat has joined the company as VP of R&D. In this role, Porat will lead aiOla's research and engineering teams to continue developing cutting-edge AI technologies that digitize, automate and streamline inspection processes across industries.

Porat brings over 20 years of experience leading R&D organizations and building AI products from the ground up. He joins aiOla from Bright Machines, where he served as VP of R&D developing computer vision and robotics for manufacturing. Previously, Porat was VP of R&D at cybersecurity startup Cymulate and held various senior research roles at Microsoft and Unit 8200 of the Israeli Intelligence Corps.

"I am thrilled to start the next chapter of my professional journey with aiOla, collaborating with exceptional individuals within the industry," said Porat. "Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible in speech AI. I am enthusiastic to learn, evolve, and make meaningful contributions to our team's mission of propelling AI technology forward and am eagerly looking forward to the remarkable achievements we'll accomplish together."

As VP of R&D, Porat will leverage his expertise to enhance aiOla's software solutions, particularly in refining the company's industry-leading speech technology. His efforts will be directed towards better integrating aiOla's speech technology insights into existing business systems, aiming to streamline processes and improve workflow efficiency.  Drawing upon his experience in product development, he is expected to play a pivotal role in the accelerated creation and deployment of new capabilities that effectively convert speech into actionable insights, thereby boosting productivity and collaboration for clients across the globe.

"Eyal brings extensive experience leading software engineering teams and developing innovative products to automate complex manufacturing processes," said Amir Haramaty, CEO of aiOla. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver transformative speech solutions for enterprises. With Eyal on board, we can accelerate our mission to make AI adoption seamless across industries."

About aiOla

aiOla, headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, revolutionizes AI adoption with its multilingual speech technology, elevating businesses to the next level. It offers a seamless path to augmenting processes through AI integration, optimizing operations, embracing data-driven strategies, and maximizing potential. aiOla operates on a global scale, with locations in Israel, Singapore, New York, and beyond. For more information, visit aiOla's website.

