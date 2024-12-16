aiOla Named 2024 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiOla, a leader in speech AI technology, has been named the Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, two leading publications in the global supply chain industry. This comes just one week after aiOla was named 2024 Top Software & Tech Award winner in Warehouse Automation by the same publications. These awards affirm aiOla's position as one of the most innovative software and technology companies transforming the supply chain and logistics space. Many of this year's winning companies focus on AI-powered automation, reflecting the growing importance of artificial intelligence in supply chain solutions.

aiOla integrates Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) to empower businesses to work more efficiently, safely, and collaboratively through speech, replacing manual processes previously done with pen and paper. aiOla's technology can instantly recognize industry-specific jargon, which can comprise over half of some workers' speech. Supporting over 120 languages and handling accents and background noise effectively, the solution achieves an impressive 95% accuracy rate.

"Being recognized as both Top Tech Startup and Top Software and Tech Solution validates our mission of transforming traditional operations and workflows through AI speech technology", said Alon Peleg, COO of aiOla. "These awards affirm aiOla's innovative approach to automating workflows for frontline workers and improving supply chains. We're honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to delivering tangible impact to essential industries."

"The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency, and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

aiOla's patented technology comprehends over 120 languages, and discerns jargon, abbreviations and acronyms, demonstrating a low error rate even in noisy environments. aiOla's technology converts manual processes in critical industries into data-driven, paperless, AI-powered workflows through cutting-edge speech recognition.

