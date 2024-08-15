aiOla welcomes three industry veterans to the executive team to accelerate innovation and market expansion

Assaf Asbag's 15 years of deep technical and data expertise, including his role as Vice President of AI and Engineering at Playtika and his near-decade at Applied Materials, equip him to drive innovation and research at aiOla as their new Chief Technology & Product Officer. Asbag's rich AI and engineering background positions him to continue to develop and scale aiOla's cutting-edge voice-based solutions, particularly for enterprises.

"The intersection of voice and text AI is a blue ocean of opportunity, and aiOla is poised to lead this frontier," said Assaf Asbag, Chief Technology & Product Officer. "Joining aiOla at this accelerated rate of growth is exhilarating. The company's innovative edge, coupled with its incredibly smart AI team, presents a massive opportunity to drive transformative change. As we continue to develop cutting-edge voice solutions for enterprises, I'm thrilled to be at the core of shaping both our product strategy and AI research."

Dr. Shira Milshtein brings over 15 years of experience as a Human Resources Executive, including senior positions at Intel, Papaya, and LiveU. Dr. Milshtein's expertise in creating strategic hiring plans for teams of over 1,500 employees will be instrumental as aiOla dramatically scales its workforce. Dr. Milshtein's expertise in talent development and relationship-building across all levels makes her the ideal HR leader for aiOla, and she will further enhance the company's already thriving culture of innovation and excellence.

"aiOla attracts the brightest minds in AI speech technology, and I'm excited to contribute to its rapid growth," said Dr. Shira Milshtein, Chief People Officer. "Through my experience in HR strategy across various tech companies and startups in the Tel Aviv ecosystem, I've seen what it takes to make companies grow. aiOla has all of those qualities and more. I'm excited to leverage my experience to accelerate our momentum and foster an environment where innovation thrives and our team excels."

Branden Coles brings over 17 years of sales expertise to aiOla, with a proven track record of driving sales into large enterprise accounts and experience in key roles at industry giants like IBM, Cisco, and Checkpoint. Branden's demonstrated success in selling early-adopter technologies and his ability to communicate effectively across all organizational levels, position him perfectly to drive aiOla's voice AI solutions into diverse markets.

"I'm thrilled to join aiOla during such an exciting time for speech AI," said Branden Coles, Vice President of Sales. "Throughout my career, I have thrived on introducing cutting-edge solutions to enterprise markets. aiOla's innovative voice AI technology is already making significant impacts in logistics, manufacturing, aviation, and more. I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborative approach to expand aiOla's presence, helping enterprises harness the power of advanced voice AI to transform their operations and drive efficiency."

aiOla's innovative solution digitizes, automates, and streamlines enterprise workflow by accurately understanding speech, jargon, and acronyms across 100+ languages, regardless of accents or background noise. As a leader in speech recognition technology, aiOla's world-class teams are consistently contributing valuable research and advancements to the AI community while driving results for their leading enterprise clients.

"The addition of these three industry titans to aiOla's leadership team marks an exciting new chapter in our growth story," said Alon Peleg, Chief Operating Officer of aiOla. "Assaf's, Shira's, and Branden's joining comes at a pivotal moment for aiOla and their wealth of knowledge will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. Assaf's deep technical expertise, Shira's strategic HR acumen, and Branden's unparalleled sales prowess will help propel aiOla to new heights. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the voice AI industry and continue delivering groundbreaking solutions for our enterprise clients."

About aiOla:

aiOla's patented technology comprehends over 100 languages, and discerns jargon, abbreviations, and acronyms, demonstrating a low error rate even in noisy environments. aiOla's technology converts manual processes in critical industries into data-driven, paperless, AI-powered workflows through cutting-edge speech recognition.

