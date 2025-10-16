AION V Awarded Euro NCAP 2025 Five-Star Safety Rating

BRUSSELS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the AION V successfully achieved a five-star safety rating in the stringent tests conducted by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) for 2025. This accomplishment affirms the AION V's safety capabilities and marks another milestone in AION's commitment to automotive safety.

Euro NCAP's five-star rating is one of the most influential global car safety systems, covering adult and child safety, vulnerable road user protection, and safety assistance. The fact that the AION V excelled in such comprehensive tests highlights its strong safety design and advanced configuration.

In adult occupant protection, the AION V showcased outstanding stability during 50% frontal overlap, side impact, and full frontal crash tests. Its high-strength body materials effectively absorb and disperse impacts, ensuring a survival space for passengers. Combined with timely airbag deployment and restraint systems, critical areas such as the head and chest receive effective protection, minimizing injuries during collisions.

For child occupant safety, the AION V features specially designed rear-seat airbags to guard vulnerable head and neck areas. In both frontal and side collisions, children inside benefit from effective protection, offering peace of mind for parents.

The AION V also prioritizes vulnerable road user safety. With urban traffic becoming more complex, the vehicle's front bumper and hood are designed to reduce collision impact for pedestrians and cyclists. Its advanced perception system further minimizes risks, enhancing urban driving safety.

In the realm of safety assistance, the AION V demonstrates intelligence comparable to "smart eyes" and "sensitive nerves." Equipped with sensors and cameras, it monitors surrounding conditions in real time. The system provides clear driver warnings and, when necessary, intervenes to avoid accidents. From collision alerts in congested traffic to lane-keeping support at high speeds, the AION V strengthens driver safety and prevents hazards before they occur.

The five-star Euro NCAP rating reaffirms AION's dedication to building safer vehicles. From optimizing structural design to upgrading intelligent safety systems, AION spares no effort in improving vehicle safety. This recognition not only boosts the AION V's competitiveness in international markets but also highlights the progress of Chinese automotive brands in global safety standards.

Looking ahead, AION will continue to advance safety technologies, delivering intelligent, comfortable, and secure vehicles to consumers worldwide, ensuring every journey is both safe and enjoyable.

