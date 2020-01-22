AIOps Market Leader Zenoss Announces 2020 User Conference

The GalaxZ user conference has hosted a rapidly growing audience of IT Ops, DevOps and site reliability engineering professionals from some of the world's largest enterprises, including Google, BBC, United Airlines, PepsiCo, Dish Network, Nintendo, NetApp, Guardian Life, Nutanix, Saudi Aramco, Cisco and more. GalaxZ20 will feature industry luminaries, real-world customer case studies, in-depth technical training, a partner showcase, and extensive opportunities to network and connect with peers.

"GalaxZ20 is bringing together industry experts, global IT leaders and front-line practitioners who are all focused on optimizing application health and performance in complex, modern environments," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "This will be a gathering of some of the sharpest minds in the world, and we are honored to serve as host."

Designed for newcomers as well as the most advanced professionals, GalaxZ20 will facilitate attendees helping one another address the increasing complexities of modern IT environments and showcase customers who have developed elegant solutions that can be leveraged.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at GalaxZ20:

Interactive demonstrations of the latest capabilities from Zenoss and partners

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

Hands-on technical training courses and certifications

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

Zenoss announced the launch of Zenoss Cloud at the GalaxZ18 conference. Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps , giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and the 2019 Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

