AIOps Market revenue to cross USD 10 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing acceptance of virtualized infrastructure across sectors has driven the need for AIOps solutions. Enterprises are using AIOps to automate the streamline data sets by removing redundancy. AIOps solutions help in storing, analyzing, and monitoring data and delivering intelligent insights to fix IT services & visibility issues. The usage of AI technology is helping the business enterprises in mitigating the risk of damages and offering new opportunities to the business infrastructure.

The domain-agnostic AIOps platform segment will account for 60% of revenue share by 2027. The domain-agnostic platform is emerging as a stand-alone market, distinct from domain-centric AIOps platform. The spike in growth is attributed to the rising AI maturity of enterprises. As organizations mature in AIOps adoption, they require a single domain-agnostic platform across I&O, DevOps, SRE and, in some cases, security practices, which has provided ample opportunities for the segment to expand.

The cloud deployment model in the AIOps market is predicted to showcase 25% growth rate through 2027, due to the growing acceptance of a virtual working environment by business enterprises. Organizations are increasingly focusing on modernizing their technology backbone with a scalable cloud infrastructure. The cloud deployment model helps business enterprises in building common data services in two different ways such as by consolidating the data into a single database and by managing the data in a distributed manner.

The large organizations segment will capture 65% of the AIOps market share by 2027. Large enterprises are increasingly adopting AIOps tools to monitor applications and the business infrastructure. AIOps tools provide various security benefits to organizations such as threat vulnerability management, improve network security, and application security. AIOps tools use meta data, which helps in detecting & monitoring threats across the business infrastructure.

The network & security management segment in the AIOps market is slated to reach USD 2 billion by 2027 on account of the growing instances of cyber threats. Business enterprises are increasingly adopting multiple hosting environments and connected technologies, increasing the risks of data security, in turn, driving the demand for network & security management solutions. It will also offer several benefits such as mitigation of risks, protection of proprietary information, and enhancement of security.

The retail industry held a significant share during the forecast period owing to the growing need for enhanced customer experiences and productivity. The usage of AIOps tools helps the retailers in developing an environment that will provide holistic monitoring across all the aspects of business applications. Retail organizations can easily consolidate their cross-environment monitoring events, errors into a centralized AI system to quickly identify the issues. It also mitigates the risks of losing customers, reduces cost, and offers more time for innovations.

Asia Pacific AIOps market is projected to grow exponentially throughout the forecast timeline impelled by the increasing adoption of AI solutions across sectors. IT teams in APAC are under consistent pressure to work faster and deliver better results – with fewer employees and at a lower cost than ever before. As IT infrastructure across the region increases in complexity, AIOps continue to become mainstream for monitoring complex applications and digital infrastructure.

Major players operating in the market are Amelia (IPsoft) US LLC, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom, Inc., CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dynatrace, Inc., IBM Corporation, New Relic, Inc., PagerDuty, Inc., ServiceNow (Glidesoft), and Splunk, Inc. Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative AIOps solutions.

