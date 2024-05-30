AIOSEO Acquires LowFruits: Revolutionizing Keyword Research for Small Businesses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All in One SEO (AIOSEO), the leading SEO plugin for WordPress backed by Awesome Motive , is thrilled to announce its acquisition of LowFruits , an innovative keyword research tool designed to unearth low-competition keywords for improved search engine rankings.

LowFruits empowers small business owners to discover high-converting keywords with lower competition, giving them a competitive edge in search results.

"Our goal is to leverage the power of LowFruits' user-friendly interface to help businesses achieve their goals." Post this

This acquisition underscores AIOSEO's dedication to providing businesses with the best tools to optimize their SEO efforts.

"We are thrilled to welcome LowFruits to the AIOSEO family," said Syed Balkhi, Founder and CEO of Awesome Motive. "One of the main challenges businesses face is finding keywords that drive qualified traffic and improve rankings. With the addition of LowFruits, we can provide our users with a comprehensive and user-friendly tool to simplify keyword research and enhance their overall organic performance."

LowFruits' advanced functionalities, such as bulk SERP analysis and keyword clustering, empower businesses to identify and target keywords that significantly improve their rankings. While LowFruits will continue to operate independently, maintaining its unique features and functionality, AIOSEO users can benefit from both tools to maximize their SEO potential.

"Our goal is to leverage LowFruits' powerful features and user-friendly interface to help businesses achieve remarkable results," added Balkhi. "By joining forces with LowFruits, we aim to streamline keyword research and provide a seamless experience for our users."

AIOSEO is already working on introducing new features and improvements to optimize the user experience and simplify keyword research further. Businesses can look forward to these updates, which will be rolled out by the end of Q3 or early Q4.

About AIOSEO

With over 3 million satisfied users, AIOSEO is the go-to WordPress SEO plugin for professionals aiming to enhance their online visibility. This all-in-one tool kit provides a comprehensive solution for optimizing WordPress websites, offering features such as on-page SEO analysis, rich snippets schema, local SEO tools, smart XML sitemaps, and WooCommerce SEO support. Learn more about AIOSEO at aioseo.com .

About LowFruits

LowFruits is a keyword research tool designed to help website owners uncover low-competition keywords. With its intuitive interface and powerful features like SERP analysis and keyword clustering, LowFruits simplifies the keyword discovery process, making it easier to target valuable keywords and rank in search results. Learn more about LowFruits at lowfruits.io .

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology management company behind popular web apps and business tools like All in One SEO (AIOSEO), MonsterInsights, WPForms, and over a dozen others. Over 25 million websites use Awesome Motive tools to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

Media Contact

Faizan Ali

+1 (561) 408-1057

[email protected]

SOURCE Awesome Motive