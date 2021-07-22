AIP Publishing and TIB Announce Three-Year Read & Publish Agreement

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, announced that it has reached a three-year, Read and Publish agreement with the renowned TIB – Leibniz Information Centre for Science and Technology in Hanover, Germany. This is AIP Publishing's largest agreement to date, providing more than 80 institutions access to most of its peer-reviewed journal portfolio through TIB, the world's biggest science and technology library. In addition, articles by corresponding authors of participating institutions accepted for publication in hybrid journals may be published open access without the author incurring an article processing charge (APC). The agreement covers the period of 2021 – 2023.

"We are very happy that TIB has recently signed a transformative agreement with AIP Publishing, and hence with another publisher ranking among the top 20 providers of publishing opportunities for researchers in Germany. We were especially appreciative of AIP Publishing's willingness to leave the internal pricing model and article allocation within the consortium up to TIB. This opens up the opportunity for the successive adjustment of publication costs, which will make this model also viable for institutions with a large research output," said TIB's Deputy Director and Head of Library Operations, Dr. Irina Sens.

Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer said, "Partnering with TIB and its vast number of participating institutions will make it easier than ever for researchers at these institutions to choose to publish their articles as Open Access. We appreciate the cooperative spirit of TIB. Working together, our two organizations can greatly expand the delivery of high-quality scientific information through Open Access."

The TIB organizes consortia to jointly license important resources for research in Germany. In this way, it enables easier access to literature and supports universities and research institutions in supplying their scientists and students. However, the aim of these consortia is not only to acquire high-quality information in reasonable conditions, but also to develop and test future-oriented licensing models together with the providers.

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

