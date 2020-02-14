AIP Publishing Appoints Professor Chennupati Jagadish, Ph.D., as the new Editor-in-Chief of Applied Physics Reviews

"We are delighted that Chennupati Jagadish has agreed to take the helm of Applied Physics Reviews (APR) as Editor-in-Chief. He's been part of the team that has been shaping APR since it launched to become one of the most influential journals in applied physics. We are excited to continue our journey with him and are sure that he will bring APR to new heights," said Jason Wilde, Ph.D., AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer.

Prof. Jagadish commented, "I am honored and excited to step up to the important role of APR's Editor-in-Chief, lead our great team of publishers, editors, advisory board members, reviewers, and authors, and serve the Applied Physics and Materials Science community. We will not be resting on APR's laurels -- we'll build on what has been achieved so far." Among his top priorities are:

Making sure APR reviews provide important insights on specific subjects, as well as useful fundamentals for students and scientists approaching new research areas.

Publishing research that reports on ideas, discoveries, or tools with the potential to change the accepted understanding of important scientific or engineering concepts or provide pathways to new frontiers.

Continuing coverage of topics of high interest to the applied physics community, and expanding to other important areas of research.

APR publishes both authoritative review articles and significant original research on important and current topics in experimental or theoretical research in applied physics or applications of physics to other branches of science and engineering. The reviews are either comprehensive treatments of established areas of applied physics, or short pieces on recent advances in established fields or new and emerging areas of applied physics. While APR editors generally invite review articles, unsolicited manuscripts may be accepted if their authors are recognized as experts in the field. In addition, the authors must add an editorial summary that makes a solid case that the material is timely and of interest to APR's wide readership, which includes students, and emerging and experienced scientists in academia and industry.

Prof. Jagadish is Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University (ANU) Research School of Physics. He also serves as the Director of Australian National Fabrication Facility, ACT node and Convenor of the Australian Nanotechnology Network. His current research interests span nanotechnology, optoelectronics, photovoltaics, materials science, and neurotechnology. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Delhi, India, in 1986.

During his career Prof. Jagadish has received numerous accolades and awards, including Australia's highest civilian honor, AC Companion of Order of Australia from the Governor General of Australia. Born and educated in India, he has been fortunate to work in top institutions for most of his career. In an effort to give others the kind of opportunities he has had, Prof. Jagadish has endowed a fund for young researchers from developing countries so they can gain access to world-class facilities, such as those at ANU.

APR is the highest impact journal in the AIP Publishing portfolio, which currently consists of 33 journals, including six open access titles, flagship titles Applied Physics Letters, Journal of Applied Physics and The Journal of Chemical Physics, and Scilight, a weekly publication highlighting the most interesting new research in the physical sciences. Chemical Physics Reviews and Biophysics Reviews will publish their first articles in Fall 2020. AIP Publishing serves 10 scholarly societies, providing a full suite of publishing services, from manuscript submission to online hosting.

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

