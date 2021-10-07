AIP Publishing launches Publish on Acceptance pilot program

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to announce a Publish on Acceptance option for The Journal of Chemical Physics, APL Photonics and Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy. In order to disseminate new research more quickly, AIP Publishing is piloting a program that allows authors in these three journals to publish their articles online as soon as they have been accepted.

Authors submitting to The Journal of Chemical Physics, APL Photonics or Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy have an opportunity to opt in to Publish on Acceptance and have their manuscript published online immediately after it has gone through peer review and been accepted. The manuscript will continue through AIP Publishing's production processes, including copyediting, typesetting, pagination, and proofreading. When ready, the Version of Record will be published on Scitation.

Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing noted:

"We've heard from our authors that they want to publish and share their research results as quickly as possible to generate the biggest impact. We're pleased to be able to test the new Publish on Acceptance feature so the physical sciences community can share and access the latest peer-reviewed research even more quickly."

In the first few days after the feature was launched, over 80% of submitting authors to participating journals elected to Publish on Acceptance. During the pilot period AIP Publishing will solicit feedback from participating authors about their experience and satisfaction with the Publish on Acceptance feature.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

Related Links

http://publishing.aip.org

