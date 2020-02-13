AIP Publishing Names Felix (Phil) Castellano, Ph.D., as Editor-in-Chief of Chemical Physics Reviews

"AIP Publishing is fortunate that Phil Castellano is coming on board as Editor-in-Chief of Chemical Physics Reviews . With his track record of research leadership and innovation, we are confident that he will successfully shape a new journal that attracts novel, important research that will spark interest and innovation among a diverse group of scientists worldwide," said Jason Wilde, Ph.D., AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer.

CPR will follow the editorial model of Applied Physics Reviews. An in-house team of scientific editors will support the Editor-in-Chief and the Editorial Board by ensuring that CPR's published research aligns with the journal's scope and is of significance to the community it serves.

Dr. Castellano commented. "I look forward to working closely with AIP Publishing and the CPR team to build a unique publication that is comprehensive in scope, authoritative in presentation, and forward looking. We all share a vision to provide timely research, reviews, relevant tutorials, and original experimental and theoretical research for the chemical physics and physical chemistry communities."

The journal's scope will include all areas of chemical physics, such as catalysis, computational chemical physics, dynamics in chemical processes, energy storage and conversion, environmental and green chemistry, material surfaces and interfaces, nanoscience, photonics, polymers and soft matter, and supramolecular chemistry. The new journal will cover both fundamental science and applications in medicine, engineering, and other branches of science. Students and postdocs entering these rapidly expanding areas will benefit from comprehensive reviews that survey, summarize, and contextualize the current literature on important research topics or practical experimental approaches.

Dr. Castellano was formerly the Director of the Center for Photochemical Sciences while he was a Professor at Bowling Green State University, and then moved his research program to NC State in 2013. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University in 1996 and held an NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of Maryland, School of Medicine.

A Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) since 2015, Dr. Castellano earned the I-APS Award in Photochemistry in 2019. His current research focuses on metal-organic chromophore photophysics and energy transfer, photochemical upconversion phenomena, solar fuels photocatalysis, energy transduction at semiconductor/molecular interfaces, photoredox catalysis, and excited state electron transfer processes.

AIP Publishing's portfolio currently consists of 33 journals, including six open access titles, flagship titles Applied Physics Reviews, Applied Physics Letters, Journal of Applied Physics and The Journal of Chemical Physics, and Scilight, a weekly publication highlighting the most interesting new research in the physical sciences. Chemical Physics Reviews and Biophysics Reviews will publish their first articles in Fall 2020. AIP Publishing serves 10 scholarly societies, providing a full suite of publishing services, from manuscript submission to online hosting.

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

