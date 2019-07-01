AIP Publishing Names Professor Lesley F. Cohen as Editor-in-Chief of Applied Physics Letters

Professor Cohen commented, "As the first female and non-US-based Editor-in-Chief in the journal's 67-year history, I look forward to carrying out my vision for APL to report leading-edge scientific and technological breakthroughs across established and emerging fields, and serving a global community of innovators communicating next-step solutions to today's societal problems."

Cohen currently holds a number of educational and administrative roles at Imperial College London. She received her BSc in Physics at Bedford College in 1983 and her Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge. After her postdoctoral fellowship in 1988, she was appointed Assistant Professor at Polytechnic University of New York in 1989. She joined Imperial College London as a Royal Society Research Fellow in 1993, became a Reader in Solid State Physics in 2003, and Professor in 2006.

Professor Cohen's research in experimental condensed matter and materials physics is highly interdisciplinary. Her research group is known for developing and applying new techniques to identify, measure and enhance the fundamental properties governing the performance of a range of different material systems. Experiments performed by the Cohen group have revealed the roles of interfaces and nanoscale inclusions in the electrical, thermal, magnetic and optical properties of oxides, metals and semiconductors. These efforts have had impact across a range of disciplines from energy and information and communication technology to health, working closely with industry and other exemplary research groups in a number of areas. Her scientific career has incorporated topics including superconductivity, magnetism, optoelectronics, sensors, plasmonics, thermoelectrics, and calorics. Lesley's current interests include organic and graphene thermoelectrics, magneto- and barocalorics, superconducting spintronics, and nanomagnetism. She has published over 350 journal articles.

Applied Physics Letters (ISSN: 0003-6951 E-ISSN: 1077-3118) features concise, up-to-date reports on significant new findings in applied physics. Emphasizing rapid dissemination of key data and new physical insights, APL offers prompt publication of new experimental and theoretical papers reporting applications of physics phenomena to all branches of science, engineering, and modern technology.

APL is part of AIP Publishing's portfolio which includes Journal of Applied Physics, The Journal of Chemical Physics, Applied Physics Reviews, and other community-based peer-reviewed journals, its flagship magazine Physics Today, and Scilight, a weekly publication highlighting the most interesting new research in the physical sciences. AIP Publishing partners with 10 scholarly societies, providing a full suite of publishing services, from manuscript submission to online hosting.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

Related Links

http://publishing.aip.org

