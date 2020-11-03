AIP Publishing publishes Nanotechnology and Precision Engineering starting in 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, one of the world's leading publishers in the physical sciences, today announced a new partnership with Tianjin University to publish Nanotechnology and Precision Engineering (NPE), their peer-reviewed Open Access journal. NPE will launch on AIP Publishing's Scitation platform on January 1, 2021.

AIP Publishing will make its full suite of publishing services available to Tianjin University, including subject-matter-expert language editing for all accepted manuscripts, as well as production, journal hosting and marketing.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with AIP Publishing to expand the global footprint of Tianjin University's Open Access journal, Nanotechnology and Precision Engineering," said Prof. Xuexin Duan, Editor-in-Chief. NPE's global impact will be further enhanced by their international editorial board.

"We are delighted to welcome NPE as our newest partner," said Jason Wilde, chief publishing officer of AIP Publishing. "As a platinum open access journal, there are no charges for authors to publish in NPE under a CC-BY license, and each published paper will benefit from language editing services from AIP Author Services."

NPE is an interdisciplinary research journal that publishes original research, special issues and review papers in all areas related to nanotechnology and precision engineering. Its scope aligns well with the AIP Publishing journals program and adds a valuable title to its open access portfolio, which includes AIP Advances, APL Bioengineering, APL Photonics, APL Materials, Structural Dynamics and Matter and Radiation at Extremes.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

ABOUT TAINJIN UNIVERSITY

Tianjin University, previously known as Peiyang University, was the first modern university in China. Since it was established in 1895, it has been an academic leader in research and teaching, living up to the university motto of "Seeking Truth from Facts". The university was renamed Tianjin University (TJU) in 1951 and welcomed its first class of international students in 1954. A world-class research institution, TJU is one of the top universities in China.

