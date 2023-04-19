AIP Publishing Signs Read & Publish Agreement with CzechELib

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is pleased to announce it has signed a 3-year Read & Publish agreement with Czech National Library of Technology (NTK) (CzechELib).

The three-year agreement ensures CzechELib will now offer the Czech research community unlimited access to 27 of the pioneering journals across AIP Publishing's portfolio. Affiliated researchers will be able to publish Open Access and free of author processing charges (APCs) in 16 AIP Publishing Publications.

"We're thrilled about our first agreement with CzechELib," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer of AIP Publishing. "It means so much to us to be working with the Czech Republic's research community and helping increase the influence and availability of Open Access publications."

Jiri Jirat, Head of the CzechELib National Centre, said: "We're happy to enter this new agreement with American Institute of Physics, as this is one of the top learned society publishers where authors from Czech physics community publish. We hope that this will have positive impact on all our member institutions."

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

About CzechELib

The National Centre CzechELib ensures the purchase of key electronic resources for the entire research and education community of the Czech Republic, takes care of their management including usage statistics and supports open access publishing. The National Centre CzechELib is a department of the National Library of Technology, and its establishment was supported by the European Operational Programme Research, Development, Education.

SOURCE AIP Publishing