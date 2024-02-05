AIP Publishing, the American Physical Society and IOP Publishing create new 'Purpose-Led Publishing' coalition

Three physics publishers promise to uphold industry standards that underpin high-quality, ethical scholarly communications

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, the American Physical Society, and IOP Publishing have joined forces to create Purpose-Led Publishing (PLP), a new coalition with a promise to always put purpose above profit.

The three scholarly publishers are united by their not-for-profit status, with all the funds made from publishing going back into the research ecosystem. Their collective contributions support the physical science community globally through a range of initiatives, including educational training and mentorship programmes, and awards and grants — all geared toward making science accessible and inclusive to everyone.

As members of PLP, the publishers have defined a set of industry standards that underpin high-quality, ethical scholarly communications. These form the bedrock of PLP's promise to the scientific community:

We will always:

Invest 100% of our funds back into science

Publish only the content that genuinely adds to scientific knowledge

Ensure our terms are reasonable

Put research integrity ahead of profit

Admit our errors and set them right

We will never:

Relinquish our not-for-profit status

Have shareholders for whom we put profit above purpose

Antonia Seymour, Chief Executive at IOP Publishing, said, "We are so important to the research ecosystem — everything we do is for public and scientific good. Purpose-Led Publishing is about our dedication to science, and to the scientific community. We're proudly declaring that science is our only shareholder."

Alix Vance, Chief Executive, AIP Publishing, said, "We're here to benefit science and all those engaged in its advancement. Purpose-Led Publishing lets the research ecosystem know what we stand for as publishers: We authentically lead with purpose and we exist purely to give back to science."

Rachel Burley, Chief Publications Officer, American Physical Society, said, "Publishing with a Purpose-Led Publishing member not only advances knowledge through high quality, peer-reviewed journals, it also means researchers are investing in the community they are a part of."

PLP members will continue to work closely together to ensure their policies, processes, and standards benefit the scientific community. For more information on PLP, and to keep up to date on the coalition's activities, please visit www.purposeledpublishing.org .

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

About the American Physical Society

The American Physical Society (APS) is a nonprofit membership organization working to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics through its outstanding research journals, scientific meetings, and education, outreach, advocacy and international activities. APS represents more than 50,000 members, including physicists in academia, national laboratories and industry in the United States and throughout the world.

About IOP Publishing

IOP Publishing is a society-owned scientific publisher, delivering impact, recognition, and value to the scientific community. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Institute of Physics (IOP), a not-for-profit society, IOP Publishing supports the Institute's work to inspire people to develop their knowledge, understanding and enjoyment of physics.

SOURCE AIP Publishing