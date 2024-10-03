AIP Publishing to Launch New Open Access Journal, APL Computational Physics

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing announced today the latest addition in its open access portfolio, APL Computational Physics. The new journal is slated to open for submissions in early 2025.

APL Computational Physics will serve as a dynamic platform for the rapidly evolving landscape of physics where computational techniques are at the core of new research developments. It will provide a dedicated outlet for a wide range of computational models, methods, and simulations spanning the diverse domains of physics.

The new journal intends to emphasize interdisciplinary approaches and the integration of computational advancements to provide insights into complex physical challenges. With this focus on broad and interconnected areas, APL Computational Physics will be a leading comprehensive platform for groundbreaking research — fostering innovation and collaboration within the global computational physics community.

APL Computational Physics is currently searching for its inaugural editor-in-chief. It is anticipated the journal will publish its first issue in the second half of 2025.

APL Computational Physics will join APL Materials, APL Photonics, APL Machine Learning, APL Electronic Devices, APL Quantum, APL Energy, and APL Bioengineering in the Applied Physics Letters (APL) family of publications. Together, they are a growing collection of highly influential physics journals operating by the same standards of rigor, integrity, and quality that have been a hallmark of APL for more than 60 years.

"With its addition to our open access and APL portfolios, APL Computational Physics marks another milestone in AIP Publishing's effort to be the platform for groundbreaking work in the physical sciences," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "We're inviting authors from around the globe to publish with us and make their mark on the growing field of computational physics."

More information on the journal's editorial mission and scope will be announced once the editor-in-chief is appointed. If you are interested in leading an experienced and dedicated team of experts on the leading edge of computational physics and would like to know more about the editor-in-chief role, please visit the APL Computational Physics landing page.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

SOURCE AIP Publishing