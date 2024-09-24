AIP Publishing's Newest Open Access Journal, APL Electronic Devices, Now Open for Submissions

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is delighted to announce the latest addition to its growing portfolio of open access publications, APL Electronic Devices, is now open for submissions.

Announced late last year, APL Electronic Devices exists at the intersection of multiple communities, including theory/modeling, experimental/applied physics, and engineering. The new journal intends to build community connections and industry-academic partnerships that will accelerate discovery.

"I am so excited to announce that APL Electronic Devices is now open for submissions!" said Prof. Sohini Kar-Narayan, who was announced as the inaugural editor-in-chief of APL Electronic Devices in July. "I'm really grateful to the amazing team at AIP Publishing that has made this possible, and I am looking forward to contributions across a diverse range of topics related to electronic materials and devices."

According to Prof. Kar-Narayan, the core mission for APL Electronic Devices is "to serve the broad electronics community through articles reporting innovative and cutting-edge research, timely and relevant reviews, and insightful perspectives from both academia and industry, as well as forward-looking roadmaps from scientific experts and key opinion leaders."

The new journal welcomes contributions ranging from fundamental aspects of electronic structure to the design, fabrication, and characterization of real-world electronic devices.

The first issue of APL Electronic Devices will publish early next year. For more information — or to learn more about submitting work to APL Electronic Devices — please visit the journal's landing page.

ABOUT APL ELECTRONIC DEVICES

APL Electronic Devices publishes research related to the broad and interdisciplinary topic of electronic devices. As a journal that seeks to bridge multiple communities – theory/modeling, experimental/applied physics, and materials/engineering – we welcome contributions ranging from fundamental aspects of electronic structure to the design, fabrication, and characterization of real-world electronic devices. Capturing research that is interdisciplinary and/or translational, the journal brings together cross-cutting research themes across materials science and device engineering. The journal aims to foster interactions between academia and industry by highlighting emerging fields in electronic materials and devices.

