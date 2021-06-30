AIPC Names Events DC CEO Greg O'Dell President For 2021-2023 Term

Juliana Lopez , President Grupo Heroica , Colombia

"The diversity of the Board reflects the truly global nature of AIPC and will be of benefit to the association when it comes to engaging with regional stakeholders, obtaining market insights and growing the AIPC Community," said Sven Bossu, CEO of AIPC. "It is widely recognized that a diversified Board boosts the performance of any organization, so AIPC is in for exiting times."

"It is an honor to be named president of AIPC and to serve among such a distinguished group of business leaders in the global convention industry," said Gregory A. O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "I look forward to working with our incredible board and CEO as we continue to foster growth, cultivate partnerships and value for AIPC and its members."

Some of the new initiatives announced at AIPC's General Assembly include the Future Shapers Program, a free, nine-month management program, specifically designed for upcoming leaders in convention centers. This program will be officially launched at AIPC's Annual Conference that takes place July 9th through July 14th.

Through his role at Events DC, O'Dell has become an instrumental leader in the recovery of the tourism, convention and global meetings industries for Washington, DC with a passion for innovation and education.

As president and chief executive officer, O'Dell oversees Events DC's three lines of business: Conventions and Meetings, Sports and Entertainment, and Creative Services. His primary responsibilities include oversight of the development and promotion of hospitality, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities that generate economic and community benefits for the residents and businesses of District of Columbia. He also manages Events DC's development portfolio that include a new multi-purpose Entertainment and Sports Arena on the Campus of St. Elizabeths East in Congress Heights, the redevelopment of the historic RFK Stadium-Armory Campus, a comprehensive streetscaping project around the nine block exterior of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. He also oversaw the redevelopment of the Carnegie Library inclusive of Apple's global flagship store and the DC History Center.

O'Dell has served on AIPC's Board since 2012. He is the board chairman of the DowntownDC BID and serves on the boards of the Professional Convention Management Association; the Washington, DC Economic Partnership; DC Surface Transit, Inc.; Destination DC; Wofford College; DC Jazz Festival; National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions; and Children's Hospital (Washington, DC).

About AIPC –The International Association of Convention Centres: Founded in 1958, AIPC is a global network of some 190 leading centres in 61 countries with the active involvement of more than 900 management-level professionals. Its mission is to encourage, support and recognize excellence in convention centre management, based on the diverse experience and expertise of its international membership, and it maintains a full range of educational, research, networking and management standards programmes in order to achieve this. AIPC recognises and actively promotes the essential role of the international meetings industry in supporting economic, academic and professional development in communities where its members are located as well as enhancing global relations amongst diverse business and cultural interests worldwide.

About Events DC - Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena, all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

For more information, visit www.eventsdc.com.

