Aiper Introduces Smarter, AI-Powered Approach to Pool Opening Season

New cordless robotic pool cleaners help homeowners rethink pool prep and enjoy a clean, reliable start to summer

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first warm weekend of the year signals the return of pool season, homeowners are looking for faster, more efficient ways to get their pools summer-ready. Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand [1] and leader in smart yard innovation, is helping homeowners rethink pool opening with a smart, carefree, and reliable approach, so they can spend less time on prep and more time enjoying every moment.

A New Way to Open Your Pool This Season

Pool opening made smarter, more reliable, and completely carefree.

From cloudy water to clogged filters, many pool owners fall into the same routine each spring: rushing the process, overusing chemicals, or relying on outdated methods that create more headaches than they solve. Aiper encourages homeowners to take a more intentional approach this year, treating pool opening as a step-by-step system rather than a one-day task.

It starts with uncovering the pool, clearing away built-up debris, and restoring water levels, followed by bringing the system back online. Reinstalling plugs, checking seals, and properly priming the pump help ensure everything is running smoothly before moving on.

With circulation established, the focus can shift to the water. Building a stable chemical baseline, starting with alkalinity, allows treatments to work more effectively and prevents the need for constant adjustments later on.

Once the water has stabilized, the pool opening process enters its final stage. At this point, smart robotic cleaners like the Aiper Experts Duo can take over, delivering precise, 360° top-to-bottom cleaning across the pool floor, walls, waterline, and surface.

Designed for a fully hands-off experience, the Aiper Experts Duo pairs the world's first cognitive AI Powered pool cleaner, Scuba V3, with the solar-powered pool skimmer EcoSurfer S2. The two devices work together to remove both submerged and floating debris, helping maintain a consistently clean pool throughout the season.

This modern approach helps protect pool equipment, reduce wasted chemicals, and deliver a cleaner, clearer pool faster. For more expert-backed pool opening tips, read the How to Open a Pool blog on the Aiper website: https://blogs.aiper.com/us/how-to-open-a-pool/

Smarter Technology for a Stress-Free Start

Aiper's latest cleaning innovations are designed to take the guesswork out of pool care and make opening day feel effortless.

The Aiper Scuba V3 delivers a premium, precision clean powered by Cognitive AI and Adaptive VisionPathTM technology, intelligently navigating the pool, detecting debris, and adapting its path in real time for complete, efficient coverage.

The Aiper Experts Duo introduces a more effortless way to maintain a clean pool throughout the season. By combining two specialized devices into one coordinated system, it reduces the need for frequent manual cleaning and ongoing adjustments, delivering expert-level cleaning with minimal intervention.

Aiper's broader lineup, including the proven best seller Scuba S1, offers flexible options for every type of pool owner, whether maintaining a routine clean or tackling more intensive seasonal needs.

Celebrate Pool Opening Season with Special Offers

To mark the start of pool season, Aiper is offering special savings on its most advanced cleaning solutions:

Offers are available from now till April 30th at aiper.com and amazon.com.

More Time for What Matters Most

Pool ownership should be about relaxing weekends, family gatherings, and making the most of summer, not spending hours battling murky water or outdated cleaning routines. With a smarter, AI-powered approach and the right technology, opening your pool can be simple, efficient, and enjoyable from the very start.

This pool season - skip the stress, trust the process, and dive into a summer that feels as good as it looks.

For more information, visit aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper