How AI innovation, user-driven research, and engineering breakthroughs are shaping the future of smart outdoor care

ATLANTA, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As pool owners enjoy the height of the summer season, Aiper, the world's No. 1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[¹] and a global leader in smart yard innovation, is offering an inside look at the research and development behind its fourth-generation products, revealing how years of user-driven research and engineering breakthroughs have shaped the future of autonomous outdoor care.

Aiper Reveals the Research & Development Behind Its Smart Yard Ecosystem and Cognitive AI Innovations

Behind Aiper's latest smart yard innovations is a multi-year R&D journey combining user research, advanced engineering, and sustainable design to solve real-world outdoor maintenance challenges. From Cognitive AI-powered pool cleaning solutions that improve cleaning efficiency and reduce unnecessary energy consumption to IrriSense 2's intelligent irrigation technology that enables more precise watering and up to 40% water savings under optimal conditions, Aiper continues to expand its smart yard ecosystem through innovation designed around real user needs.

"Aiper has always been focused on pushing the boundaries of what intelligent outdoor technology can achieve," said Richard, CEO of Aiper. "Our continued investment in cognitive AI, advanced engineering, sustainable design, and real-world product development is enabling us to create smarter, more autonomous solutions that simplify everyday maintenance and deliver a more sustainable outdoor living experience."

User-First Approach to Innovation

Aiper's fourth-generation products are built around a user-first R&D approach, combining consumer insights, real-world testing, and engineering expertise throughout the product development process.

Rather than starting with technology, Aiper starts with people. Through field testing across residential backyards and rental properties, user interviews, product reviews, and service data analysis, the company identifies recurring challenges that shape its product roadmap. For pool owners, cleaning performance and reliability consistently emerged as the highest priorities, while lawn care users sought greater flexibility and easier irrigation management.

By integrating engineering precision with user feedback, Aiper continuously tests, iterates, and optimizes its technology across diverse environments, translating real-world insights into product advancements. This approach has driven innovations such as the Scuba V3 Ultra's 20-centimeter shallow area cleaning capability, developed to meet the needs of leisure-style pool owners, and IrriSense 2's multi-zone management and flexible scheduling, designed to help homeowners create customized watering plans for different plants while conserving water and supporting healthier landscapes.

Engineering Smart Irrigation from the Ground Up

The development of the IrriSense 2 smart irrigation system represented a major engineering milestone for Aiper. Unlike conventional irrigation systems built from multiple independent components, Aiper set out to create a highly integrated 4-in-1 platform that combines the controller, sprinkler head, solenoid valve, and other core components into a single system. Achieving this first-of-its-kind design required overcoming complex hardware-software integration challenges while coordinating expertise across multiple engineering disciplines.

To improve irrigation precision and adaptability across different lawn layouts, Aiper upgraded high-precision sensors to strengthen real-time positioning capabilities, collected extensive experimental data to train irrigation algorithms capable of adapting to varying lawn shapes, and optimized the product's internal pipeline structure to achieve longer spray distances under the same water pressure conditions.

Another engineering breakthrough was IrriSense 2's nozzle design. After multiple rounds of testing, the team developed a softer, more uniform "rain-curtain" style water flow to maximize plant-friendly irrigation and improve watering consistency. The system also supports region-specific nozzle configurations to accommodate different global water pressure standards and is designed to deliver up to 40% water savings under optimal conditions.

From Automated Cleaning to Cognitive AI

As pool owners increasingly expect smarter and more reliable maintenance solutions, Aiper recognized that the next generation of robotic pool cleaners needed to do more than simply follow preset cleaning patterns—they needed to better understand their surroundings and make smarter decisions.

Driven by insights from user feedback, service data, and real-world pool environments, Aiper identified cleaning performance and product reliability as two of the most important priorities for pool owners. This led the company to invest more than two years in Cognitive AI research, focusing on underwater perception, data collection, and algorithm development supported by extensive data gathered from global pool environments.

One of the biggest challenges was enabling AI to accurately "see" underwater. Unlike controlled environments, real pools present constantly changing conditions, including water movement, reflections, changing light, and suspended particles that can affect visual recognition. To overcome these challenges, Aiper's R&D team conducted extensive testing and optimization, improving the system's ability to adapt to complex environments and recognize obstacles more reliably.

Powered by binocular vision and AI algorithms, Aiper's Cognitive AI technology enables robotic pool cleaners to recognize changing pool conditions and respond with more adaptive navigation and cleaning. Through Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode, the system can support up to one week of routine pool maintenance on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent retrieval and recharging while giving users a more carefree pool care experience.

The Future of Smart Outdoor Care

The introduction of cognitive AI in Aiper's latest pool cleaning products, including the Scuba V3 and Scuba V3 Ultra, represents a meaningful leap forward in smarter pool care. Powered by Cognitive AI and AI vision, Aiper's robotic pool cleaners can better understand pool environments, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce unnecessary energy consumption. Alongside these innovations, IrriSense 2 expands Aiper's smart yard ecosystem with intelligent irrigation control, helping users achieve more precise watering and up to 40% water savings under optimal conditions.

Aiper believes technology should help people return to what matters most—enjoying life. By combining robotics, AI, and sustainable design, Aiper aims to reduce maintenance efforts, conserve resources, and empower users with smarter automation—not replace them. As Aiper continues to invest in R&D, the company remains committed to making outdoor care smarter, more sustainable, and easier for homeowners worldwide.

For more information, visit aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper