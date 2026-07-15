Annual membership event offers exclusive member pricing, trade-in credits up to $300, bonus rewards, and new ways to earn points.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more homeowners embrace smarter outdoor living, they are looking for more value beyond the products they purchase. From upgrading aging equipment to accessing rewards and exclusive experiences, consumers increasingly expect a stronger connection with the brands they trust.

Aiper Launches Aiper Anniversary 2026 — A New Annual Member Celebration with Exclusive Savings, Trade-In Rewards and Loyalty Benefits

Today, Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[1] and leader in smart yard innovation, announced the launch of Aiper Anniversary 2026, the company's first annual member celebration. Taking place from July 15 through July 31 across North America and Europe, the inaugural event rewards new and existing members with special savings, trade-in opportunities, bonus rewards, and limited-time offers across Aiper's lineup of robotic pool cleaners and smart irrigation solutions.

Upgrade Your Outdoor Care with Trade-In Rewards

A key highlight of Aiper Anniversary 2026 is the Trade-In Program, giving homeowners an easier way to upgrade their robotic pool cleaner and outdoor maintenance solutions. Customers can trade in eligible robotic pool cleaners or irrigation system products from any brand and receive up to $300 in trade-in credits toward qualifying Aiper products.

The program helps homeowners transition to newer smart pool cleaning and irrigation technology while encouraging the responsible retirement of older equipment, making it easier to enjoy cleaner pools, healthier lawns, and more effortless backyard maintenance.

Unlock Member Benefits During Aiper Anniversary 2026

During the celebration, Aiper members can enjoy a range of benefits designed to enhance their smart outdoor living experience, including:

Member-only pricing on selected Aiper robotic pool cleaners and smart irrigation products

20% off accessories

Double reward points on purchases

Bonus points through daily quizzes

Flexible point redemption toward future purchases

Consumers can join Aiper Membership at no cost through Aiper's Official Website and participate in Aiper Anniversary 2026 from July 15 to July 31 to unlock offers, earn rewards, and connect with the growing Aiper community.

Earn Rewards Beyond Shopping with Referral Benefits

Aiper Anniversary also introduces new ways for members to share smarter outdoor care experiences with friends and family. Through Aiper's referral program, members can invite others to join the Aiper community, with both the referring member and new customer receiving rewards for successful referrals.

During the campaign period, top referrers will also have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including an Aiper EcoSurfer S2 solar-powered robotic pool skimmer.

Featured Anniversary Offers Across Aiper's Smart Yard Ecosystem

Throughout Aiper Anniversary 2026, members can enjoy special pricing on selected products across Aiper's smart yard ecosystem, including:

Aiper Experts Duo – A complete pool care solution combining the Scuba V3 robotic pool cleaner and EcoSurfer S2 robotic pool skimmer to deliver comprehensive cleaning above and below the waterline.

– A complete pool care solution combining the Scuba V3 robotic pool cleaner and EcoSurfer S2 robotic pool skimmer to deliver comprehensive cleaning above and below the waterline. Aiper Scuba V3 – Powered by Aiper's advanced cognitive AI technology, the robotic pool cleaner intelligently adapts to changing pool conditions and optimizes cleaning paths for efficient, thorough coverage with less maintenance effort.

– Powered by Aiper's advanced cognitive AI technology, the robotic pool cleaner intelligently adapts to changing pool conditions and optimizes cleaning paths for efficient, thorough coverage with less maintenance effort. Aiper Scuba V3 Ultra – A 6-in-1 AI-powered robotic pool cleaner designed to deliver intelligent navigation and powerful cleaning performance for a more complete pool care experience.

– A 6-in-1 AI-powered robotic pool cleaner designed to deliver intelligent navigation and powerful cleaning performance for a more complete pool care experience. Aiper Scuba S1 – A proven best-selling cordless robotic pool cleaner offering reliable, autonomous cleaning with minimal effort.

– A proven best-selling cordless robotic pool cleaner offering reliable, autonomous cleaning with minimal effort. Aiper IrriSense 2 – A smart irrigation system designed to automatically adjust watering schedules, helping homeowners maintain healthier landscapes while reducing water waste.

Product availability and promotional offers may vary by region. Please visit your local Aiper website for more details.

Giving Back, the Aiper Way

"Aiper Anniversary is our way of thanking the customers and communities who have supported our journey," said Richard, CEO of Aiper. "We hope this annual celebration becomes something our members look forward to every July—not only for the savings, but also for the rewards, experiences, and connections that come with being part of the Aiper community."

As Aiper continues expanding its smart yard ecosystem, Aiper Anniversary represents more than a seasonal promotion. It marks the beginning of a new annual tradition that celebrates customer relationships while helping homeowners enjoy smarter pool cleaning, easier outdoor maintenance, and more time spent enjoying their outdoor spaces.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's connected ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper