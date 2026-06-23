Award-winning robotic pool cleaners and smart irrigation solutions available at exceptional Prime Day prices

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meant for pool days, backyard barbecues, and making outdoor memories, summer is a time to relax and enjoy the outdoors, not spend weekends maintaining them. That's why Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[1] and leader in smart yard innovation, is bringing its biggest deal of the year to Amazon Prime Day to help homeowners upgrade their backyard routines while keeping more money in their pockets.

Aiper Makes Summer Easier with Its Biggest Prime Day Savings of the Year, with Up to $600 Off Home & Outdoor Solutions

From June 23 through June 26, shoppers can save on Aiper's lineup of award-winning robotic pool cleaners and smart irrigation technology, making it easier than ever to enjoy a cleaner pool, healthier lawn, and more free time throughout the season.

Find the Right Aiper Deal for Your Summer

Whether for a first-time pool owner or someone looking for the ultimate hands-free cleaning experience, Aiper has a solution designed to fit a variety of lifestyles and backyard needs.

For those seeking premium pool care or the best pool cleaner of 2026: Scuba V3 | Prime Day Savings: $600 OFF（Now $799.99, was $1,399.99 ）

Powered by Aiper's Cognitive AI technology, the Scuba V3 is designed to make pool maintenance smarter and more efficient. Its Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode automatically generates cleaning schedules based on previous cleaning activity and environmental factors, enabling autonomous, week-long pool care with minimal user intervention. The robot independently cleans the floor, walls, and waterline, helping maintain a consistently clean pool throughout the week.

For the homeowner who wants it all: Aiper Experts Duo | Prime Day Savings: $400 OFF（Now $1099.99, was $1,499.98 ）

The Aiper Experts Duo is a product bundle designed for homeowners looking for a complete pool cleaning ecosystem. Powered by Aiper's cognitive AI technology, the Scuba V3 intelligently adapts to changing pool conditions to deliver a thorough clean below the surface, while the EcoSurfer S2 glides across the water to collect floating debris, helping to keep pools clear from top to bottom.

For everyday pool maintenance: Scuba S1 | Prime Day Savings: $200 OFF（Now $499.99, was $699.99 ）

Trusted by more than 500,000 pool owners worldwide, the proven best seller Scuba S1 delivers dependable robotic pool cleaning designed to keep pools looking their best throughout the season. With intelligent navigation and comprehensive cleaning coverage, it helps maintain a swim-ready pool with less effort.

For a smarter lawn: IrriSense 2 | Prime Day Savings: $200 OFF（Now $399.99, was $599.99 ）

The IrriSense 2 helps take the guesswork out of lawn care with intelligent irrigation technology, designed to optimize water schedules based on real-time conditions. By delivering water where and when it's needed most, it helps homeowners maintain a healthier, greener lawn while reducing unnecessary water usage.

More Summer. Less Maintenance.

From intelligent pool cleaning to smarter lawn care, Aiper's Prime Day deals are designed to help homeowners spend less time on chores and more time enjoying everything summer has to offer. Whether it's hosting friends by the pool, relaxing in the backyard, or simply crossing maintenance off the weekend to-do list, Aiper's smart solutions are making outdoor living easier.

For more information on Aiper's Prime Day discounts, visit Aiper.com, Amazon.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper