Aiper Smart AIPURY600 Cordless Pool-Cleaner Leads Industry with Most Innovative Cordless Robot Technology

"No longer do you have to pay a worker to clean your pool, because we have built in innovative features with the busy homeowner in mind," said William, the United States Area Product Manager of Aiper Smart. "Nor will you continue to have the hassle of hoses or cutter cords because the AIPURY600 is 100% cord free. The cord-free system is like no other, with a cleaning capacity of up to 50m 2 . Now, homeowners will not have to rely on a pool filter that does not have the efficiency and capacity to manage all unwanted debris. The technology is above and beyond because the automatic robot cleaner can clean a 538 square foot pool in about 50 minutes. Innovation gives homeowners freedom from cord damage or entanglement."

The auto-dock smart pool cleaner efficiently cleans leaves, dirt and any debris with its two-piece "bottom brushes". The device will find every bug and grain of sand, assuring a thorough pool cleaning. There are two suction doors which suck in rough debris and capture dust particles. The AIPURY600 wireless robot protects the pool's water quality, with its filter tray cleaning the water down to two microns for a sparkling clean pool.

Adding to those cleaning innovations, the cordless automatic pool cleaner will stop along the pool wall when the battery is low. Aiper Smart's self-dock smart technology communicates with the robot when the cleaning cycle is almost done, bringing it to the wall so pool owners themselves do not have to wade into the water. It can be lifted out of the pool with the included accessory.

Of course, the robot is waterproof. Using IPX8 waterproof technology, the wireless pool cleaner is safe because the lithium battery is carefully located in a waterproof casing. To recharge the battery, homeowners can plug the robot into an110 volt outlet to recharge for three to four hours. Users love this capability, given that pool cleaners from other companies take approximately 8 hours to charge.

Aiper Smart is the global leader and provider of smart cleaning devices for swimming pools, yards and homes. The AIPURY600 wireless robot has the most innovative products on the market, with cutting-edge, first-class cleaning solutions. Aiper Smart is dedicated to the excellence in its products. The cleaning solutions are designed and produced to deliver maximum quality and efficiency for every home and living situation. Aiper Smart is on its Mid-Year Sale from July 1 to July15 with huge discounts.

