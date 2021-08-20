Aiper Smart Celebrating its 4th Anniversary as Most Innovative Global Smart Appliance Company

Staying smart and innovative requires constant energy and Aiper Smart has the desire to stand out and make a difference in the wireless, smart-cleaning world. The company is at the very top of the bestselling product lists in its industry, on Amazon and other major digital marketplaces. Aiper Smart products are affordable and easy to maintain, have cleaning cycles that get the job done, and are incredibly innovative.

"We want our anniversary celebration to reward our loyal customers," said Jessie the Brand Director. "This will be our biggest end-of-summer-sale yet, and we want it to provide incredible rewards to our family of Aiper Smart fans. For example, the latest model AIPURY1500 cordless pool cleaner is available at as low as $599.99. The AIPURY1000 cordless pool cleaner is as low as $299.99. We have put a lot of effort into designing products that bring a huge benefit to homeowners who want wireless and robotic cleaning help. Staying smart and innovative with the desire to be different and better requires constant dedication and energy. We pledge to stay smart and inventive. We are dedicated to making complex things simple, and our customers constantly give us incredible feedback about how we make their lives so much easier with the highest-quality products for their homes, gardens, pools, lawns and other outdoor spaces."

Aiper Smart offers first-class, top-of-the-line, cordless robotic pool cleaners, pool vacuum cleaners and accessories. The ideal cleaning area for the Aiper Smart Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is between 50-120m². The device is lightweight with wide coverage and flexible. With dual drive motors and an adjustable cleaning path, its battery capacity is between 2600mAh and 8600mAh.

All Aiper Smart products have been certified to meet or exceed market regulations and safety and environmental standards. It is committed to strict quality control, customer service and reliability, winning the trust and loyalty of its customers. Aiper Smart is respected in its industry as a global leader and experienced provider of smart cleaning devices for homes, yards and swimming pools. It has been designing, innovating and delivering trendsetting, cleaning solutions since 2017, and is dedicated to product excellence. The company's cleaning solutions are designed and produced by optimizing processes, resources, space and time to deliver maximum quality and efficiency to every home, for anyone who needs help cleaning and organizing.

The brand name Aiper Smart has been translated from "smart-home" to save time, energy and make life more relaxed and convenient.

For more information and to start saving, go to aipersmart.com. Its products are also available on Amazon. Inquiries can be directed to (866) 850-0666 or [email protected].

SOURCE Aiper Smart