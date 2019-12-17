Aipower to Showcase Wearbuds® World's First Wristband-housed Wireless Earbuds at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aipower, an innovative smart device developer, will showcase its newly updated Wearbuds® at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest electronics sourcing fair held in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020.

"This is our first time to join CES," said Gary Chan, founder of Aipower. "At Aipower, we believe that smart innovations make a difference. CES is a perfect place for us to show our latest product ranges and talk to a global audience. We will also announce development updates during the show."

Aipower's booth at South Hall 4 Booth No.35465 will feature Wearbuds®, the world's first wristband-housed wireless earbuds. With its innovative patented 2-in-1 design, the Wearbuds® can be stored and charged in a fitness band, bringing both audio and fitness tracking experience to consumers. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology allows fast and easy hands-free phone calls with one or both earbuds.

Alongside the Wearbuds®, the device developer will also present its new Sport Watch W-10, Korona™ smart lamps, and Spark Smart Car Charger with Alexa built-in.

Featuring an always-on display, the W-10 Sport Watch has 45 days standby time, monitoring users heart rate, blood oxygen, and blood pressure in real time. Equipped with a dual-navigation system including both the GPS and GLONASS, the watch is waterproof to 5ATM and can record the progress while users are swimming.

The Korona™ is a life-changing range of products to make consumers feel more at home. The smart motion sensor night lights of Korona™ are designed for flexible installation, with intelligent system to detect people's approach.

The Spark Smart Car Charger combines the Alexa integration, USB charging and Bluetooth compatibility in one device, bring three modern updates to older vehicles.

Visitors are welcome to Aipower's booth to try out its products and explore more during the event.

About Aipower

Aipower is an innovative smart device developer that believes smart innovations make a difference. To fulfill its vision, Aipower maintains its focus on human-centered design engineering that leverages human-experience and technology to create three product ranges: Wearbuds® (Life), Korona™ (Home) and Spark (Travel).

For more information, please visit: www.myaipower.com

