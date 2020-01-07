Aipower's Wearbuds Pro, Updated Wristband-housed True Wireless Earbuds Debuts at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative smart device developer Aipower introduces Wearbuds Pro, its upgraded wristband-housed true wireless earbuds, at International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020). With a more powerful main chip, a screen with higher hardness and sharpness, a higher capacity battery, and more diversified interaction design, the Wearbuds Pro will support a broader range of usage scenario.

"Aipower's Wearbuds is a brand new product type in the industry. We always create products to meet the diversified user needs and for better user experience," said Gary Chan, founder of Aipower. "After the first crowdfunding campaign, we received feedbacks and valuable suggestions from the initial users, medias, and industry experts, which has helped us to upgrade the product, and present the Wearbuds Pro today."

Keeping all the advantages of the Wearbuds, such as premium sound quality, on-wrist charging, comfortable in-ear fit, active noise isolation, real-time heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, on-wrist notifications, the Wearbuds Pro updates the connections between earbuds and the band, and also updated the function of the band.

Wearbuds Pro will use a more powerful chip for more accurate and detailed measurements. It will support a broader range of usage scenarios including walking, running, hiking, climbing, cycling, skiing, surfing, boating, canoeing, riding, cross-country running and more.

The Wearbuds Pro features 7H hardness Corning glass mirror to protect the screen from accidental scratches and other damage, while a TFT screen with a color depth of 262K offers a brighter display. A metal case with matte finish, as well as the multi-touch control, adds an extra touch of chicness and more fun interaction to this upgraded device.

It will use a battery of larger capacity to extend its usage time to 10 days. The patented 2-in-1 design allows users to check the earbuds battery level on the wristband easily, and play/pause music through both wristband and earbuds. The Wearbuds Pro will also optimize its Bluetooth paring and TWS connect.

Same with Wearbuds, the Wearbuds Pro will support seven languages including Chinese, English, German, Spanish, Italian, French and Japanese.

Aipower also brings its newly launched Korona™ smart sensor night light and two new smart bedside lamps with ability to pair with Amzon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the Alexa and FM enabled Spark Smart Car Charger to the Show.

About Aipower

Aipower is an innovative smart device developer that believes smart innovations make a difference. To fulfil its vision, Aipower maintains its focus on human-centred design engineering that leverages human-experience and technology to create three product ranges: Wearbuds® (Life), Korona™ (Home) and Spark (Travel).

For more information, please visit: www.myaipower.com

Media Contact

Nicole Luo

nicole@myaipower.com

+86 166 7511 0925

SOURCE Aipower

Related Links

https://www.aukeys.com

