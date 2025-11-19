SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AiPPT.com, the world's leading AI presentation maker, is redefining the future of work as a New Generation AI-Native Workstation.

Designed to revolutionize how people create PPT using AI, AiPPT combines powerful generative models with seamless productivity tools. It enables users to generate complete, professional PowerPoint presentations in one sentence, one minute, one click.

Since its founding in 2018 in Singapore, AiPPT has rapidly grown into a global leader in AI presentation technology, with over 30 million registered users worldwide and a consistent position among the top intelligent presentation creators globally.

Nearly half of this AI PPT generator's users come from the education sector, while the rest are white-collar professionals seeking smarter, faster, and more creative ways to work.

Revolutionizing the Presentation Experience

As a robust online PPT maker, AiPPT.com empowers users to turn ideas into polished presentations instantly. By simply entering a topic, sentence, or uploading a document, it automatically generates slides complete with structure, design, and visuals. This frees users from repetitive design work and helps them focus on their ideas.

A Robust Ecosystem of AI Office Tools

AiPPT's platform extends beyond presentation creation. As an AI-native online office suite, it integrates tools for design assistance, AI image generation powered by advanced models such as Nano Banana, Flux, Imagen, and others, as well as file conversion and collaboration. All these features ensure that it can deliver a complete solution for modern digital work.

The brand operates under three key business models:

To-C: Targeting individual consumers with next-gen office tools, including tools to create PPT online using AI. To-Partner-to-C / To-B: Collaborating with ecosystem partners to co-build the AI office landscape and create shared value. To-B / To-G: Providing enterprises, government agencies, and industry institutions with customized AI office solutions, including SaaS subscriptions, API and iFrame integration, and private deployment.

Why Choose AiPPT.com

AiPPT.com ranks first in both user volume and revenue efficiency in the AI PPT maker industry. Chosen by more than 30 million users, AiPPT.com guarantees a reliable and intuitive product experience backed by strong resource integration capabilities and strategic partnerships, including deep collaboration with HP in the field of presentation software.

Building on this strong foundation, AiPPT offers a range of intelligent and user-friendly features that make creating professional presentations faster, easier, and more efficient.

Auto-Generated Outlines: This AI presentation maker automatically creates PPT outlines from a topic, URL, or uploaded document.

This AI presentation maker automatically creates PPT outlines from a topic, URL, or uploaded document. PPT Conversion: With one click, users can convert files or pictures to PPT format.

Extensive Template Library: The platform offers 200,000+ professionally designed templates suitable for business, education, and personal use.

The platform offers 200,000+ professionally designed templates suitable for business, education, and personal use. Smart Content Adaptation: AiPPT intelligently adjusts text, images, and charts to fit each slide's design.

AiPPT intelligently adjusts text, images, and charts to fit each slide's design. Customization Options: Even after automatic generation, users can easily fine-tune their presentations, such as changing colors, layouts, or fonts, to match personal or brand preferences.

About AiPPT.com

AiPPT.com is a next-generation AI PPT maker for creating intelligent, automated presentations and enhancing workplace productivity. Combining advanced AI models with massive design resources, AiPPT.com empowers users to produce visually stunning, professional slides in seconds. With continuous innovation and a strong global community, AiPPT.com aims to make content creation effortless, efficient, and inspiring for everyone.

